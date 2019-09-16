OPEC Sec. General Barkindo: Saudi Arabia has ample supplies in its inventories

Commenting on the Saudi attack and its impact on the Kingdom’s oil output, the OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said that Saudi Arabia has ample supplies in its inventories.

Additional Quotes:

Saudi Arabia has contained the situation so far. Saudi Arabia hasn't issued any oil force majeure.

Oil prices consolidate the recent correction with gains of around 8%. WTI hovers around 59 mark while Brent flirts with 65.50.