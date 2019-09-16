OPEC Source: There is no need for extraordinary OPEC+ meeting for now

An OPEC source is quoted by Reuters, as saying that there is no need for extraordinary OPEC+ meeting for now.

The sources added that the OPEC, International Energy Agency (IEA) have expressed satisfaction on how the Saudi situation has been brought under control.

WTI is seen paring gains to now trade near $ 59.50 while Brent eyes a break below the 66 handle. Despite the reversal, both crude benchmarks are up 9% on the day.