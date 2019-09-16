Russia’s Novak: Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers to have phone call on Monday

Further comments are out from the Russian Energy Minister Novak, as he plans to have a phone call later on the day with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Asked if Russia still should cut its oil output to fully comply with the global deal, he said:

“Everyone should fulfil his obligations as we agreed in Abu Dhabi,” he said.

“If there is a need, in case of an emergency, we always can get together and discuss some other parameters. But it is too early to talk about it now.”