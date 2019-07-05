Oil: Prices likely to rebound this year – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that oil is generally trading on the weak side, setting up for the biggest weekly decline since May.

Key Quotes

“Weak global demand concerns seem to be outweighing the recent proposal from the OPEC+ pact to extend supply curbs into 2020 and worries that a renewed US confrontation with Iran may threaten supplies.”

“We continue to believe that oil prices will rebound over the course of this year following the OPEC+ deal, supply concerns in Iran, Libya and Venezuela and a modest recovery in the global economy towards the end of the year.”