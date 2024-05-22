Oil jumps back above $78 after a brief decline.

Norway, Ireland and Spain said they will recognize a Palestinian state on May 28.

The US Dollar Index is trading in a narrow range ahead of an eventful 24 hours.

Oil prices are back in the red, in sync with the sell off in precious metals, on Wednesday as concerns in markets grow after headlines came out that Norway, Ireland and Spain will recognize a Palestinian state in a surprising move. Israel was quick to recall their embassy personnel from those countries. The move underlines the concerns on how Israel is dealing with the situation in Gaza, disregarding calls for a ceasefire and to allow more humanitarian help in the strip.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar against a basket of six major currencies, is breaking out of its tight range for this week ahead of an eventful 24 hours where volatility is expected to increase. Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its earnings near 16:00 GMT, after which the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the Minutes from their latest monetary policy decision. On Thursday, the economic calendar gains traction, with Jobless Claims data having the potential to trigger some waves. In this context, the DXY looks set to break out of its tight range for this week.

At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $77.78 and Brent Crude at $81.85.

Oil news and market movers: Concerns growing

Soft demand and surprisingly robust non-OPEC output growth are aiding supply and keeping prices under control despite mounting geopolitical tension, several traders reported to Bloomberg.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) overnight reported that US crude inventories increased 2.5 million barrels last week, Reuters reported.

At 14:30 GMT, the US Energy Information Administration is set to release their findings on the US stock pile change. The previous week saw a draw of 2.508 million barrels, and for this week a bigger draw of 3.1 million barrels is expected.

Oil Technical Analysis: Easing further

Oil prices are back to flat after the brief downward excursion this Wednesday on the back of the headlines around the Palestinian state. Again all eyes are on the US, which is heavily disrupting the Oil markets by filling in the gap of the OPEC supply cuts. A lot of questions are now arising on the geopolitical front, namely if the US will remain standing by Israel as an ally despite mounting criticism across the globe. A retreat in the Middle East could mean an end to diplomacy with escalations and elevated Oil prices as the end result, a narrow path for the US to navigate through.

On the upside, the line in the sand remains at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $79.61. Once above that level, a double layer comes up with the 100-day SMA at $81.27. In case of an upward extension above that zone, the road is open for $87.12 again.

On the downside, the pivotal level at $75.28 is the last solid line that could support the decline. If this level is unable to hold, investors could expect an accelerated sell-off towards $72.00 and $70.00, erasing all gains for 2024. Further down, Oil price could test $68, the December 13 low.

US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart