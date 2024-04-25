- Oil briefly spikes after US weekly EIA data showed a big decline in stockpiles.
- WTI Oil snaps $83, but faces resistance to break back above it again.
- The US Dollar Index retreats further, forming a bearish pattern.
Oil prices edge up on Thursday as traders digest the US Crude Inventory release, which was taken as bullish for near-term prices. Overall, the release showed a chunky draw of 6.368 million barrels, which puts the US inventory at its lowest level since January 19 by 453.6 million barrels. This might trigger some buying from the US Energy Department in order to build up stockpiles again ahead of the next heating season.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has fallen in a bearish pattern. For a third day in a row, the index is posting lower highs and lower lows on the daily chart. This could point to a gruesome correction ahead, and with preliminary US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on Thursday and the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday, catalysts are enough to trigger that breakdown.
Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $82.71 and Brent Crude at $87.11 at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers: Restocking
- Fuel distillate Inventories (gasoil and jet fuel) at the Asian distribution hub of Singapore rose to the highest level since July 2021, according to official data released Thursday, Bloomberg reports.
- Chinese refiners are heading to Venezuela for cheap Oil. Venezuela is offering the discount after the US reimposed sanctions on the South American country.
- Some more details on the Crude stockpile number from the Energy Information Administration (EIA):
- US Gulf Coast refineries are processing the most crude since 2019 ahead of the summer driving season.
- The 6.368 million barrel drawdown in US crude inventories was unexpected – consensus was for a 1.6 million barrel buildup – as refineries ramp up Oil processing following maintenance and exports pick up.
- US Exports ticked above 5 million barrels a day amid robust outflow to Europe.
Oil Technical Analysis: US shooting itself in the foot
Oil prices are set for some buying pressure with US refiners and traders getting ready for the summer season. That always coincides with a lot of travel, be it via airspace (flights) or car (gasoline). With the recent chunky drawdown and nearly lowest level for the year in Crude stockpiles, refiners might ramp up prices.
With geopolitical tensions lingering and the US crude stockpile in low levels, the November 3 high at $83.34 and the $90 handle are the first key levels on the upside. One small barrier in the way is $89.64, the peak from October 20. In case of further escalating tensions, expect even September’s peak at $94 to become a possibility.
On the downside, the October 6 low at $80.63 is the next candidate as a pivotal support level. Below that level, the 55-day and the 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) at $80.37 and $79.67 should halt any further downturn.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US economy grows at an annual rate of 1.6% in Q1 – LIVE
The US' real GDP expanded at an annual rate of 1.6% in the first quarter, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis' first estimate showed on Thursday. This reading came in worse than the market expectation for a growth of 2.5%.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700 after US GDP data
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure and retreated to the 1.0700 area. Although the US data showed that the economy grew at a softer pace than expected in Q1, strong inflation-related details provided a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2500 with first reaction to US data
GBP/USD declined below 1.2500 and erased a portion of its daily gains with the immediate reaction to the US GDP report. The US economy expanded at a softer pace than expected in Q1 but the price deflator jumped to 3.4% from 1.8%.
Gold falls below $2,330 as US yields push higher
Gold came under modest bearish pressure and declined below $2,330. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day after US GDP report, making it difficult for XAU/USD to extend its daily recovery.
XRP extends its decline, crypto experts comment on Ripple stablecoin and benefits for XRP Ledger
Ripple extends decline to $0.52 on Thursday, wipes out weekly gains. Crypto expert asks Ripple CTO how the stablecoin will benefit the XRP Ledger and native token XRP.