Oil Crude Oil Price and Forecast: WTI bounces amid OPEC speculation, upbeat data

WTI corrects OPEC-story supply on upbeat Chinese weekend data
Meanwhile, a growing theme has been with the Saudis subsidizing other members for other members’ excessive production and reports were circulating that the nation would not be willing to continue doing so. In a Bloomberg report, the article stated that "OPEC and allied crude producers are averse to deepening output cuts when they convene". Additionally, there were fears that Russia would block an OPEC+ quota extension.
The price of oil had otherwise been elevated in a correction from the early October lows down below the $51 handle on the sentiment of production cuts with WTI moving up from the depths of the 2018 lows in the $42 handle to a YTD high on the $66 handle. Read more…
WTI Technical Analysis: 50/100-day EMA question pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci
WTI’s recent pullback from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement helps it mark 1.1% gains while taking the bids to $56.15 by the press time of early Monday.
The energy benchmark presently confronts a join of 50 and 100-day EMA, which together with bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) can trigger the quote’s another attempt to declines below the key Fibonacci retracement level of $55.35. Read more....
WTI daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD holding up amid German political uncertainty, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Concerns about Chancellor Merkel's government are balanced with upbeat Chinese data. ECB's Lagarde's speech and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI are on the docket. EZ PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.29 amid narrowing gaps in polls
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.29 after weekend polls showed a narrower gap between Conservatives and Labour. Markit's final Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.9 points.
Forex Today: China lifts mood, Boris and Merkel in trouble, critical data kicks off December
The market mood is positive after the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations with 51.8 points. The official PMI also exceeded projections and rose above 50 points, indicating expansion.
Gold drops to session low, reverses Friday's positive move
Gold extended its steady intraday decline through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1455 region.