WTI corrects OPEC-story supply on upbeat Chinese weekend data

- Chinese surprise data elevated risk appetite at the start of the week.
- WTI surges over 1.4% and corrects, in part, Friday's crucial sell-off.
- Saudis subsidising other members for other members excessive production weighs on outlook.
Oil prices are correcting Friday's supply in Asia, with US WTI moving higher on positive weekend Chinese data, popping around 1.4% and rising from a low of $55.22 to a high of $55.98.
On Friday, WTI was taken down heavily from the $58 handle to a low of $55.01 while investors withdrew the likelihood of a production-cut extension at this week’s OPEC + meeting.
On the weekend, there were positive news in economic data from China. Both manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs jumped significantly in November – analysts at ANZ Bank suggest the data indicates a high possibility of China reaching 6.2% annual GDP growth in 2019.
Key comments
- However, the surging headline manufacturing PMI masks deflationary risks in the sector.
- The rebound in the non-manufacturing sector appears to be more meaningful.
OPEC in the spotlight
Meanwhile, a growing theme has been with the Saudis subsidising other members for other members excessive production and reports were circulating that the nation would not be willing to continue doing so. Ina Bloomberg report, the article stated that "OPEC and allied crude producers are averse to deepening output cuts when they convene". Additionally, there were fears that Russia would block an OPEC+ quota extension.
The price of oil had otherwise been elevated in a correction from the early October lows down below the $51 handle on the sentiment of production cuts with WTI moving up from the depths of the 2018 lows in the $42 handle to a YTD high on the $66 handle.
Analysts at TD Securities are of the view that crude oil prices will ease off the recent highs in the coming weeks. "Indeed, large surpluses in early 2020 still linger on the horizon, especially as OPEC+ will likely hesitate to deepen output cuts when they meet in December, which suggests this latest rally will likely run out of steam."
WTI levels
Bulls dropped below the 200-day moving average, previously capped by the 61.8% Fibonacci resistance of the Sep swing highs to October swing lows. A 50% mean reversion level of the recent range opens risk to 55 the figure. Bulls will look for a 78.6% Fibonacci level around 60.70 on a break higher again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD: 50-day EMA, monthly trendline doubt bullish spinning bottom
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1020 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday. The prices portrayed a bullish candlestick formation on the daily (D1) chart on Fri. 1.1050/55 confluence can challenge the upside break.
GBP/USD: On the back foot below two-week-old falling trendline
Following its multiple pullbacks from the two-week-old falling resistance line, GBP/USD declines to 1.2910 by the press time of early Asian session on Monday. Bullish MACD keeps buyers hopeful.
USD/JPY looks for firm direction around 109.50, focus on political headlines
USD/JPY fails to extend the week-start gap-up as traders await more clues to extend the previous month’s run-up. The pair takes the rounds to 109.55 by the press time of early Monday morning in Asia.
US Manufacturing PMI: October’s promise looking for confirmation
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to rise to 49.4 in November from 48.3 in October and 47.8 in September. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 49.9 from 45.5.