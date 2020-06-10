OECD: The global economic outlook is highly uncertain

In its latest June Economic Projections Report, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) underscored concerns over the global economic outlook in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic has triggered the most severe economic recession in nearly a century.

It gave forecasts for a scenario where there is a single hit from the coronavirus crisis, and for a second scenario where another wave of rapid contagion erupts later in 2020, per Reuters.

Key findings