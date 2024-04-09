NZD/USD’s rally loses steam head of 0.6100 with the RBNZ and US CPI on tap

The RBNZ will, most likely, leave rates unchanged, thus the main focus will be on the statement. The New Zealand central bank is expected to be one of the last ones to start cutting rates, as inflation remains at levels more than twice the bank’s target rate. This and the improved data from China have been the main fundamental supports for the Kiwi. Recent data, however, has shown a deteriorating economic outlook . The Q4 GDP confirmed the recession levels, which might open cracks in the bank’s hawkish stance. Any hints of a dovish turn on the statement might hurt the pair’s recovery. Later on Wednesday, US CPI is expected to reveal that price pressures remain steady at levels above 3% in the US. After the strong US employment levels seen last week, further confirmation of resilient inflation will cast further doubt on the Fed’s easing plans. That would have a positive impact on the US Dollar.

The New Zealand Dollar remains on the front foot for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The pair, however, has found some supply at the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the March sell-off and is trimming losses as the market braces for the RBNZ decision and the US CPI release.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.