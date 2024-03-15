NZD/USD weakens to 0.6100 as easing Fed rate hopes improve safe-haven bid

- NZD/USD tumbles to 0.6100 as market sentiment remains downbeat.
- Hot US CPI and PPI data for February has diminished Fed rate cut expectations for June.
- The NZ Dollar will dance to the tunes of the Q4 GDP data.
The NZD/USD pair falls vertically to the round-level support of 0.6100 in Friday’s early American session. The Kiwi asset weakens as market expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) reducing interest rates in the June policy meeting have diminished. This has led to a big dent in the demand for risk-sensitive assets.
The S&P 500 opens on a bearish note as investors rush for safe-haven assets amid uncertainty ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision, which will be announced on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in the range of 5.25%-5.50% while investors will majorly focus on the dot plot and economic projections. The US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates in a tight range around 103.80. 10-year US Treasury yields rise to 4.31%.
Expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates are shifting to the July monetary policy meeting as consumer and producer prices remain hotter than expected in February. The situation is not favorable for the Fed to pivot to rate cuts. Fed policymakers have been reiterating that rate cuts would be appropriate only if they get confidence that inflation will sustainably return to the 2% target.
Meanwhile, the New Zealand Dollar will be guided by the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data of 2023, which will be published later next week. The NZ economy is forecasted to have remained stagnant. The NZ economy would be considered in a technical recession if the economy contracts in the final quarter of 2023. The economy was contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6096
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|0.6131
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6146
|Daily SMA50
|0.6139
|Daily SMA100
|0.6122
|Daily SMA200
|0.608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6176
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6121
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6218
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6069
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6037
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6142
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6088
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6054
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6164
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6198
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6219
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 after US data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a narrow channel below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Friday. The data from the US showed that the Import Price Index declined 0.8% on a yearly basis in February, limiting the US Dollar's gains.
GBP/USD stays near 1.2750 in choppy session
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind near 1.2750 in the American session on Friday. The US Dollar stays in a consolidation phase following Thursday's rebound and allows the pair to remain in range following mixed data releases.
Gold retreats to $2,160 as US yields rebound
Gold lost its traction and retreated to the $2,160 area. Following a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to 4.3%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground.
XRP price sweeps support, Harvard Law discusses SEC’s high-profile loss in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price is down nearly 5% on Friday, the altcoin has suffered a weeklong correction, since hitting its year-to-date high on Monday. The SEC's lawsuit against Ripple is approaching an important deadline.
Fed doves worried
Yesterday’s mix of economic data – which pointed at higher-than-expected inflation and lower-than-expected spending in the US – finally broke the Fed doves’ and the equity bulls’ back for at least a day.