NZD/USD turns green as RBNZ keeps rates unchanged

- NZD/USD is reporting gains above 0.6330 after RBNZ's rate decision.
- The central bank kept rates unchanged as expected and said more stimulus could be provided, if necessary.
The bid tone around the NZD strengthened, pushing the NZD/USD pair higher from the session low of 0.6304 to 0.6339 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the overnight cash rate unchanged at 1.00% as expected.
The RBNZ said that the business confidence remains low and the interest rates could remain low for a longer time. The central bank added that the domestic demand is expected to rise over the next year.
Further, it said that low overnight cash rate levels are needed to ensure inflation increases to the mid-point of the target range, and employment remains around its maximum sustainable level.
While the bank maintained that there is scope for more fiscal and monetary stimulus, if necessary, it refrained from explicitly signaling more rate cuts in the coming months. That said, the policy statement wasn't hawkish. Even so, the NZD has picked up a bid. The Kiwi's reaction indicates the market was positioned for a dovish statement.
As of writing, the NZD/USD pair is trading at 0.6335, representing 0.10% gains on the day.
Looking ahead, the currency pair will likely extend gains, having confirmed a bullish inside bar reversal pattern on Tuesday.
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6335
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.6324
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.635
|Daily SMA50
|0.6461
|Daily SMA100
|0.6529
|Daily SMA200
|0.6652
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6286
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6314
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6304
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6296
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6342
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6388
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure after rejection at 100-hour MA
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1005, representing 0.12% losses on the day, having faced rejection at the descending (bearish) 100-hour moving average (MA) in the overnight trade.
GBP/USD: Bulls dominate above 1.2471/67 confluence, 2-week-old support-line
Following its run-up on Tuesday, GBP/USD successfully trades above near-term key support-confluence as it seesaws near 1.2485 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
USD/JPY rebounds towards 107.50 amid USD comeback
USD/JPY extends the upside towards 107.50 levels, mainly driven by broad-based US dollar recovery and fresh trade positive update. The risk-off session overnight on US political woes knocked-off the pair to 107.00.
Gold: Bulls look to 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target
Gold bulls have the 1,550 level in sight, which guards territories towards 1,590 as the 127.2% Fibo target. The price has been building a positive trend above the 21-day moving average.
US Second Quarter Final GDP Revision Preview: The consumer is cued
Annualized economic growth in the second quarter is expected to be unchanged at 2.0%. The initial release was at 2.1%. First quarter growth was 3.1%. Business investment curtailed by trade concerns.