NZD/USD technical levels: Holds below 0.63, focus on today's close

- NZD/USD on Monday created a bullish inside bar candle, signaling seller exhaustion at four-year lows.
- A close above Monday's high is needed to confirm a bullish reversal.
NZD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.6295, representing marginal losses on the day, having hit a high of 0.6302 earlier today.
The pair is attempting gains amid the uptick in the US equity futures. As of writing, the S&P 500 futures are reporting a 0.28% gain.
Today's close pivotal
The pair created a bullish inside bar candlestick pattern on Monday. That candle is widely considered as an early warning of a potential bullish reversal, especially when it appears after prolonged sell-off or at multi-month lows.
In NZD's case, that candle has appeared at the lowest level since September 2015 and represents seller exhaustion.
A bullish reversal, however, could be confirmed only if the pair closes today above the inside bar's high of 0.6299.
The bears, however, could make a strong comeback if the pair ends today below 0.6258 (Monday's low).
Daily chart
Trend: Bulls need close above 0.6299
Technical levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6295
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6295
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6352
|Daily SMA50
|0.6469
|Daily SMA100
|0.6532
|Daily SMA200
|0.6655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.63
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6258
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6392
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6254
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6284
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6274
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6269
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6242
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6227
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6311
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6326
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6353
