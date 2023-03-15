NZD/USD tumbles below 0.6160 on downbeat NZ GDP data

- NZD/USD has dropped sharply below 0.6160 on weaker NZ GDP figures.
- A catastrophic collapse of Credit Suisse forced investors to shift their funds into the USD Index.
- Fed Powell might consider a pause in the policy-tightening spell considering the deceleration in the US Inflation.
The NZD/USD pair has slipped firmer below 0.6160 as Statistics New Zealand has reported weak Gross Domestic Product (Q4) data. The economy contracted by 0.6% in the fourth quarter while the street was expecting a contraction of 0.2%. The New Zealand economy showed a growth rate of 1.7%.
On an annual basis, the NZ economy has expanded by 2.2%, lower than the estimates of 3.3% and the former release of 6.7%. A deteriorating economy demonstrates weakness in overall demand, which would also reduce inflationary pressures. In times when NZ inflation is extremely stubborn, the headline of economic contraction would delight the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
The Kiwi asset remained solid on early Tuesday as China’s Retail Sales data justified the expectations from the street and the US Dollar Index (DXY) was beaten down by the declining United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
However, the ‘material weakness’ in internal controls of Credit Suisse’s financial reporting triggered demand for safe-haven assets. The stretch of banking system failure from the US to Europe deepened fears among market participants and they shift back to the USD Index to dodge liquidity.
A blunt decline by the Saudi National Bank for infusing more funds into Credit Suisse, the leading investor in the Swiss banking firm, raised alarms of some internal financial issues, which led to a nosedive move in the share price of Credit Suisse.
S&P500 futures failed to continue Tuesday’s upbeat recovery and were heavily sold by investors, portraying a risk-aversion theme. The demand for US government bonds rose dramatically as investors gung-ho for safe-haven appeal. This led to a sheer decline in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.46%.
Meanwhile, the odds for a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has faded as US Producer Price Index (PPI) dropped lower than expected and Retail Sales contracted more than anticipation. There is no denying the fact that Fed chair Jerome Powell could also consider a pause in the policy-tightening spell considering the deceleration in the US Inflation and huge stress on the financial system.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6161
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.22
|Today daily open
|0.6237
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6201
|Daily SMA50
|0.6317
|Daily SMA100
|0.625
|Daily SMA200
|0.6165
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6248
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6198
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6084
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6538
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6131
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6177
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6157
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6308
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
