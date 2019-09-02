NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains below 10-DMA despite upbeat China PMI data

- NZD/USD recovers after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat the forecast.
- Prices keep trailing 10-DMA with falling trend-line since early-July offering key downside support.
NZD/USD recovers early-day losses as it trades near 0.6306 during Monday’s Asian session.
China’s August month Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to five-month high as it grew beyond 49.8 forecasts to 50.4.
Despite pair’s latest uptick, prices are less likely to be termed strong, not even for a short-term, as 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 0.6364 holds the quote confined, which if broke could trigger fresh upside to August 07 low of 0.6378 and then to 21-DMA near 0.6414.
On the downside break of the latest low surrounding 0.6283, prices can slip further south to a falling trend-line stretched since July 10, at 0.6200.
It should also be noted that 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is showing likely reversal of the bearish signal and can propel prices on the break of immediate resistance.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6306
|Today Daily Change
|-25 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.39%
|Today daily open
|0.6331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.642
|Daily SMA50
|0.6568
|Daily SMA100
|0.6581
|Daily SMA200
|0.6695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6332
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6283
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6313
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6302
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6299
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.625
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6347
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6364
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6396
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Choppy inside key trend-lines
EUR/USD struggles to extend declines below 1.1000 mark as it trades near 1.0990 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair seesaws inside two downward sloping trend-lines respectively from late-April and May-end between 1.1000 and 1.0980 levels.
GBP/USD's 20-DMA in focus while Brexit comes back on the agenda
GBP/USD has been struggling in a strong dollar environment and a weaker euro clearing out downside orders on Friday while Brexit headlines continue to roll in as markets await parliament to return after recess.
USD/JPY awaits key US data for the week ahead
USD/JPY ranged between 106.10 and 106.40 on Friday and has started out the week between 105.89 and 106.20, slightly down in Tokyo's open ahead of a loose environment with the US holiday.
Gold: The 50% mean reversion target comes in at 1478
The price of gold is moving lower in a sustained correction towards a 50% mean reversion target that comes in at 1478, albeit with some way to go and support in the 20-day moving average at 1512 ahead of 1419.
Another Monday another Trade War escalation
This week's holiday-shortened economic calendar is jam-packed with crucial economic releases that will shape monetary policy expectations for the September 18 FOMC meeting. Culminating with the granddaddy of them all the US Non-Farm payroll on Friday