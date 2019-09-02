NZD/USD technical analysis: Remains below 10-DMA despite upbeat China PMI data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD recovers after China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI beat the forecast.
  • Prices keep trailing 10-DMA with falling trend-line since early-July offering key downside support.

NZD/USD recovers early-day losses as it trades near 0.6306 during Monday’s Asian session.

China’s August month Caixin Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) surged to five-month high as it grew beyond 49.8 forecasts to 50.4.

Despite pair’s latest uptick, prices are less likely to be termed strong, not even for a short-term, as 10-day simple moving average (DMA) level of 0.6364 holds the quote confined, which if broke could trigger fresh upside to August 07 low of 0.6378 and then to 21-DMA near 0.6414.

On the downside break of the latest low surrounding 0.6283, prices can slip further south to a falling trend-line stretched since July 10, at 0.6200.

It should also be noted that 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) is showing likely reversal of the bearish signal and can propel prices on the break of immediate resistance.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6306
Today Daily Change -25 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.39%
Today daily open 0.6331
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.642
Daily SMA50 0.6568
Daily SMA100 0.6581
Daily SMA200 0.6695
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6332
Previous Daily Low 0.6283
Previous Weekly High 0.6404
Previous Weekly Low 0.6283
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6313
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6302
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6299
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6267
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.625
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6347
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6364
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6396

 

 

