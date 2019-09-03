NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to September 2015 low near 0.6235

- NZD/USD declines to fresh low since September 2015 with bearish MACD.
- The four-year low, near 0.6236, multi-month old falling trend-lines gain bears’ attention for now.
NZD/USD extends its southward trajectory to multi-year low while flashing 0.6274 during early Tuesday’s Asian session.
Considering bearish signals from 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator, prices are likely declining towards September 2015 low of 0.6236 whereas a downward-sloping trend-line since May 2017, near 0.6170, will gain sellers attention then after.
In case prices keep trading southwards below 0.6170, the year 2015 bottom surrounding 0.6084 and another falling trend-line, since November 2017, around 0.6050 will be in the spotlight.
Alternatively, 0.6300 and January 2016 low near 0.6348/50 can please buyers during the pullback while October 2018 bottom close to 0.6425 and May month trough of 0.6481 could entertain bulls afterward.
NZD/USD weekly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.627
|Today Daily Change
|-38 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60%
|Today daily open
|0.6308
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6409
|Daily SMA50
|0.6562
|Daily SMA100
|0.6577
|Daily SMA200
|0.6693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.632
|Previous Daily Low
|0.629
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6404
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6283
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6301
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6308
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6322
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6336
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6353
