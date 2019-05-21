NZD/USD technical analysis: Kiwi is under pressure near 0.6500 figure ahead of NZ Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The New Zealand Retail Sales for the first quarter (QoQ) will be published at 22:45 GMT this Tuesday. 
  • A worse-than-expected reading can keep the pressure on the NZD/USD currency pair.

NZD/USD daily chart

NZD/USD is trading in a steep bear trend below the 0.6600 handle and its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is reaching levels not seen since November 2018.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

NZD/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term.

NZD/USD 30-minute chart

NZD/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main SMAs. A break below 0.6500 figure can open the gates to 0.6480 and 0.6450 level. On the way up, resistance is expected at 0.6520 and 0.6547 level. 

Additional key levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6506
Today Daily Change -0.0034
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 0.654
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6602
Daily SMA50 0.6717
Daily SMA100 0.676
Daily SMA200 0.6717
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6547
Previous Daily Low 0.652
Previous Weekly High 0.6604
Previous Weekly Low 0.6513
Previous Monthly High 0.6838
Previous Monthly Low 0.658
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6537
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.653
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6524
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6509
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6551
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6563
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6578

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

