NZD/USD technical analysis: Bears dominate at fresh multi-year low after downbeat NZ data

  • NZD/USD drops to fresh low since October 2015 after New Zealand’s (NZ) ANZ Activity Outlook and ANZ Business Confidence slumped.
  • An area including September 2015 low can offer intermediate halt ahead of highlighting 2015 bottom for bears to watch.

Disappointing statistics from New Zealand drag the NZD/USD pair to multi-year lows while it takes rounds to 0.6322 during Thursday’s Asian session.

August month’s Activity Outlook and Business Confidence data from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) spread disappointment among the Kiwi traders. While Activity Outlook weakened to -0.5% from +5.0%, Business Confidence stretched its south-run to -52.3 versus -44.3 prior.

With this, the pair now aims to visit September 2015 lows surrounding 0.6236/43 with 0.6300 likely being an intermediate halt. Additionally, pair’s decline below 0.6236 might not hesitate to visit 2015 bottom near 0.6084 whereas a downward-sloping trend-line since November 2017, at 6060, may question bears afterward.

On the contrary, 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) is flashing oversold signals and may trigger the NZD/USD pair’s pullback to may month low near 0.6480 if it manages to rise past-2018 trough close to 0.6425.

NZD/USD weekly chart

Trend: bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6323
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.6338
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6443
Daily SMA50 0.6579
Daily SMA100 0.659
Daily SMA200 0.67
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6368
Previous Daily Low 0.6326
Previous Weekly High 0.6443
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6342
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.632
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6302
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6278
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6362
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6404

 

 

