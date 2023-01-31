NZD/USD struggles to justify upbeat China PMI below 0.6500 as risk profile remains sluggish

- NZD/USD fails to extend the week-start bearish bias, staying pressured around intraday low.
- China’s officials NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived stronger in January.
- Markets sentiment remains divided ahead of the top-tier data in the West.
- US CB Consumer Confidence may entertain Kiwi pair traders ahead of the key FOMC.
NZD/USD probes the week-start losses, making rounds to 0.6465-70 by the press time, as upbeat activity data from China contrast with the previous bearish bias surrounding the Kiwi pair during early Tuesday.
That said, China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose to 50.1 versus 49.7 market forecasts and 47.0 prior whereas Non-Manufacturing PMI also came in upbeat with 54.4 figure compared to 51.0 expected and 41.6 previous readings.
It should be observed that the market’s cautious mood ahead of this week’s central bank announcements exerts downside pressure on the Kiwi pair. Not only the pre-data anxiety but mixed concerns surrounding China also probe the market sentiment and the NZD/USD pair traders.
On the other hand, upbeat Covid-linked headlines surrounding China and the US probe the quote’s bearish move. That said, news suggesting US President Joe Biden’s administration’s readiness to revoke the Covid-led emergencies from May 11 appeared to have favored the risk-on profile of late. On Monday, China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, reported by Reuters, “China's current wave of COVID-19 infections is nearing an end, and there was no significant rebound in cases during the Lunar New Year holiday.”
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains despite downbeat Wall Street performance whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields remain unchanged at around 3.55% after posting a three-day winning streak in the last.
Having reacted to China’s key activity data, the NZD/USD pair traders may pay close attention to the risk catalysts ahead of the fourth-quarter (Q4) US Employment Cost Index (ECI) and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence gauge for January for clear directions. It should be noted that the US Consumer sentiment gauge to improve but a likely softer print of the US ECI, to 1.1% from 1.2%, could strengthen the dovish bias surrounding the Fed and probe the Kiwi pair bears. However, major attention will be given to Wednesday’s New Zealand Q4 employment data and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) monetary policy meeting.
Technical analysis
Unless providing a daily closing beyond the three-week-old support line, currently around 0.6520, the NZD/USD price is likely declining towards the 21-DMA level of 0.6405.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6469
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.6469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6402
|Daily SMA50
|0.6353
|Daily SMA100
|0.6088
|Daily SMA200
|0.6193
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6509
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6526
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.623
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6479
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6491
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.645
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6432
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6402
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6498
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6528
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6546
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers to near 0.7050 on upbeat Chinese official PMIs
AUD/USD is recovering ground near 0.7050, helped by the upbeat Chinese NBS PMIs for January. The Aussie pair dropped on the dismal Australian monthly Retail Sales data (Dec). Broad US Dollar weakness is keeping the pair afloat amid a cautious mood.
EUR/USD probes three-day downtrend near mid-1.0800s, Eurozone GDP, US Consumer Confidence eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds near 1.0850 as traders reassess the previous bearish bias amid Tuesday’s sluggish mid-Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair also takes clues from the market’s sigh of relief after a downbeat start to the key week.
Gold declines toward $1,920 as Fed looks set to hike interest rates further
Gold price is scaling downside towards the immediate support of $1,920.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has been displaying a topsy-turvy move amid rising traction for the US Dollar Index (DXY) ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is scheduled for Wednesday.
FTX sister company Alameda Research files $445.8 million lawsuit against Voyager Digital
The FTX saga took a rather interesting turn on Monday after the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's sister company, Alameda Research, filed a lawsuit against another bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital. Seeking recovery of the loan repayments made by Alameda, the company dragged Voyager to court.
Pressure building rate hike week
Pressures are building as we head into a flurry of major western central bank hikes. The economies of Europe, UK and the USA have been at the core of the past year’s slow down and consumer sentiment and other indicators remain incredibly worrisome. The data abounds.