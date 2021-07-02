NZD/USD stays on the back foot near 0.6960, eyes on US NFP data

- NZD/USD stays in the negative territory on Friday.
- US Dollar Index stays near multi-month highs set earlier in the day.
- Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US is coming up next.
The NZD/USD pair extended its weekly slide and touched its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 0.6951 before staging a modest rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.6962.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand revealed that the ANZ - Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index stayed virtually unchanged at 114.1 in June and this print failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
DXY rally pauses ahead of NFP data
On the other hand, the USD strength remains unabated ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' June jobs report. On Thursday, the ISM reported that the Manufacturing PMI edged slightly lower to 60.6 in June from 61.2 in May. However, the Prices Paid component of the PMI reached a new series-high of 92.1 and revived concerns over increasing price pressures. On the back of this data, the US Dollar Index (DXY) preserved its bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early April at 92.69 on Friday. At the moment, the DXY is up 0.12% on the day at 92.64.
Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in the US is forecast to increase by 700,000 in June with the Unemployment Rate ticking down to 5.7% from 5.8% in May. A higher-than-expected NFP print is likely to provide a boost to the USD and vice versa.
NFP Preview: Four reasons why June's jobs report could be a dollar downer.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6962
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7079
|Daily SMA50
|0.7166
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.7056
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7011
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6961
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7096
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6935
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.698
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6992
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6933
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6904
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7004
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7054
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
