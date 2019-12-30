NZD/USD stays firm around 0.6730 ahead of China PMI

- NZD/USD holds onto its strength after three consecutive days of rising.
- Broad USD weakness, trade optimism help the kiwi to stay strong.
- China’s headline PMI will be key to watch before the New Year break.
NZD/USD trades around 0.6730 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session. The kiwi pair remains on the front foot after posting three consecutive days of upward trajectory, not to forget a multi-week rally. The US dollar’s broad declines, coupled with optimism surrounding the phase-one deal, seem to be the reasons behind the quote’s latest run-up. China’s official PMI numbers are the last catalyst to follow before wrapping up for the year-start holiday on Wednesday.
Neither Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index nor Pending Home Sales could help greenback recover its week-start losses given Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index being way below market forecast and prior. The US currency seems to bear the burden of year-end liquidation and upbeat numbers elsewhere.
Weekend news that Beijing is ready to respect the phase-one deal conditions if the US abides by them and avoid interfering with China’s internal issues followed another push. This time it is relating to the dragon nation’s key trade negotiator’s, the Vice Premier Liu Hi, visit the Washington next Saturday. The visit with trade delegation is speculated towards signing the phase-one deal as the US President Donald Trump has already conveyed that both the nations are nearing the signing in ceremony but didn’t communicate the details.
The update has a positive impact on the market’s risk sentiment, which in turn helps the US 10-year treasury yields and stocks to mark gains.
While trade optimism might keep the kiwi pair positive, investors will also look towards China’s official PMI numbers for December especially after November month’s upbeat readings. Forecasts suggest the headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI to register 50.1 mark against 50.2 prior whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI could also step back to 53.6 from 54.4 earlier readouts.
On the other hand, the Consumer Confidence and housing market numbers will decorate the US economic calendar with expectedly mixed results.
Technical Analysis
Buyers are now aiming July top, near 0.6790, whereas sellers might refrain entry before a downside break of June high surrounding 0.6680.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6728
|Today Daily Change
|29 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43%
|Today daily open
|0.6699
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6589
|Daily SMA50
|0.6471
|Daily SMA100
|0.6409
|Daily SMA200
|0.6524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6712
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6712
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6597
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6321
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6684
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6673
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6646
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6627
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls
USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.
EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200
The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.
What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead
Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.
Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510
The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.
USD/JPY: Bears lining up to give some punishment for overly committed bulls
USD/JPY has moved into a sideways consolidation between 108.76 and 109 the figure following a tumble overnight in an extension of the Xmas holiday supply from a well-defined resistance level around 109.70.