NZD/USD stays depressed below 0.7200 amid virus fears

- NZD/USD fades bounce off 0.7153, posted heaviest declines in two weeks on Monday.
- Covid woes are back in motion as multiple countries announce lockdown measures.
- Cautious sentiment ahead of Georgia elections and Sino-American tension also weigh on risks.
- Risk catalysts remain as the key driver ahead of US data.
NZD/USD fails to keep the recent corrective pullback while easing back to 0.7170 amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The kiwi pair dropped the most since November 22 the previous day as the coronavirus (COVID-19) fears joined cautious mood ahead of Georgia runoff and the US-China tussle to weigh on risks.
Even as global markets are yet to recover from the covid-led economic backlash, fears of the virus strain that has higher infection pace and resilience against vaccines take over the risk sentiment off-late. While the covid variant found in the UK is comparatively less severe than the one traced from South Africa, news that New York marked a fresh case of the virus strain found in Britain challenged the risks off-late.
To tame the virus outbreak, UK PM Johnson announced further activity restrictions while Northern Ireland backs the move. Not only London but Tokyo, and Paris are also among the national taking restrictive measures to tame the virus resurgence. Recently, Japanese media backed speculations that the government is considering a complete ban on all foreign arrivals while targeting the vaccinations in early February.
Read: Coronavirus update: Covid strain mark presence in New York, Norhern Ireland backs stay at home order
Elsewhere, US President-elect Joe Biden recently said a win for Democrats in Georgia will end the block on a $2,000 check. Both Republicans and Democrats are eager to win in Georgia as it will decide who holds the Senate. Hence, cautious sentiment ahead of the elections also weighs on risks. Furthermore, chatters that the US eyes more Chinese companies’ blacklisting and also cites geopolitical fears emanating from Iran to add to the risk-off mood.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks lost over 1.0% each while the US real yields dropped the most on record at the start of 2021. The risk aversion wave also triggered the US dollar index (DXY) bounce off a multi-month low.
Considering the present dominance of risk catalysts, mainly the virus update, over Antipodeans, NZD/USD may keep the sober mood amid a lack of major data/events even as New Zealand has successfully overcome the pandemic spread earlier.
Technical analysis
Not only fundamentals but technical details also highlight NZD/USD as an important pair to watch. As per FXStreet’s Ross J Burland, “NZD/USD is on the watchlist for both a bullish and bearish prospect, depending on daily and weekly support. A break of weekly support opens the risk for a significant pullback.
Read: NZD/USD Price Analysis: Conflicting structure across the time frames, make or break time
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7171
|Today Daily Change
|0.0494
|Today Daily Change %
|7.40%
|Today daily open
|0.6677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7082
|Daily SMA50
|0.695
|Daily SMA100
|0.6794
|Daily SMA200
|0.6555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7199
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6677
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7241
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6677
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7241
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6502
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7025
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7373
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7547
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in
US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown
The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.
XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?
The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.