NZD/USD Price Analysis: Conflicting structure across the time frames, make or break time

- NZD/USD is on the watchlist for both a bullish and bearish prospect, depending on daily and weekly support.
- A break of weekly support opens risk for a significant pullback.
NZD/USD is trading on the backfoot due to dollar weakness and volatility on Wallstreet. However, the pair could be in for an extension to the upside so long as the current support holds the initial tests.
The following is a top-down analysis which illustrates that a break of daily support, then the monthly 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level will be in focus which will match the COT data's reduction in long positioning.
Monthly chart
The extended run of the bullish trend could be due to a correction to the 38.2% Fibonacci level and is worth keeping on the watch list.
Weekly chart
However, the weekly chart shows a strong level of support.
Daily chart
Similarly, if the support holds, then the extended W-formation could prove to show strong support at the prior resistance looking left and be the catalyst for the next upside extension.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD loses the 0.7700 level as fear kicks in
US equities plummeted after reaching record highs, backing the greenback during US trading hours. Mounting coronavirus concerns and tougher restrictive measures weighed on sentiment.
GBP/USD falls as PM Johnson announces fresh lockdown
The news was largely anticipated after the UK reported record covid contagions. GBP/USD plummeted after flirting with 1.3700 as the United Kingdom goes into full lockdown.
XAU/USD prices stabilise close to highs, more gains in store?
The rate of appreciation has slowed over the last few hours on account of recovery from lows seen in the US dollar (the Dollar Index has moved back into the 89.90s after setting fresh multi-year lows in the 89.40s), but spot gold prices (XAU/USD) continue to trade on the front foot.
Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests alt season may never come
One of the most common theories and indicators of the beginning of alt seasons is the decline in Bitcoin’s dominance which currently stands at 68.4%. In 2017, Bitcoin’s dominance hit 63% right before plummeting down to 32% which paved the way for the alt season.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.