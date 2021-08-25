NZD/USD starts out in early Asia better-bid

- NZD/USD bulls in charge on sheer US dollar weakness.
- RBNZ rate hikes bets increase, supporting the bird.
NZD/USD has started out in early Asia in positive territory as the US dollar longs move out ahead of the keenly awaited Jackson Hole event that starts later on Thursday.
At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6973 and is higher on Wednesday's candle by some 0.36%.
NZD/USD drifted on a firm bid from a low of 0.6929 to a high of 0.6983.
''It was again broad USD weakness and steadily gaining global risk appetite that was doing most of the work, with US equities and bond yields both higher,'' analysts at ANZ bank explained.
''But as we have noted throughout the week, local sentiment toward what the world looks like after Delta is very much glass-half-full. Hawkish comments by an RBNZ official yesterday have seen the market jump to price in ~90% odds of a hike by October, and that should help support the carry equation too. But upbeat as it all sounds, we still have to take it one day at a time, as NZ is not yet out of the woods with Delta,'' the analysts concluded.
Meanwhile, traders have probably moved to the sidelines ahead of a keynote speech that is scheduled from the Federal Reserve's chairman, Jerome Powell, on Friday.
As for data, domestically it is quiet, but Thursday's US data calendar will be highlighted by weekly initial jobless claims as well as the first revision to second-quarter Gross Domestic Product.
The Fed's preferred inflation measure will come out before Powell is set to speak on Friday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains as all eyes turn to the Fed
The EUR/USD pair reached 1.1773, its highest for the week as the market’s optimism weighed on the American currency. ECB officials see progress but are not planning to change the current massive financial support.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.