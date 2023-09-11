NZD/USD stabilizes above 0.5900 amid a risk-on mood, US Inflation eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • NZD/USD shifts auction comfortably above 0.5900 amid improved market sentiment.
  • There is a nominal improvement in China’s inflation data but the overall outlook is still vulnerable.
  • Investors anticipate that US headline CPI grew at a pace of 0.5% due to a rebound in gasoline prices.

The NZD/USD pair stabilized the auction above the round-level resistance of 0.5900 in the late European session. The Kiwi asset aims to extend upside as the market mood improves amid an ease in China’s deflation risks.

The monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) expanded by 0.3% in August as expected by the market participants. The expansion pace remained higher than July’s reading of 0.2%. Annual inflation rose to 0.1% from the prior print of 0.3% contraction while investors projected acceleration to 0.2%. Prices of goods and services at factory gates remained in the deflationary phase at -3.0% as projected by investors but improved from July’s figure of -4.4%.

There is a nominal improvement in inflation data but the overall outlook is still vulnerable as households’ demand is quite slim due to slow job growth. Investors hope a series of economic stimulus support from the administration and the People’s Bank of China to boost growth prospects. Premier Li Qiang said this week that China is expected to achieve its 2023 growth target of around 5%.

Meanwhile, the S&P500 is expected to open on a bullish note, following positive cues from overnight futures. The appeal for risk-perceived assets improved while the US Dollar Index (DXY) faced selling pressure. The USD Index finds an intermediate cushion near 104.60 as investors shift focus to the United States inflation data for August, which will be published at 12:30 GMT.

Investors anticipate that US headline CPI grew at a pace of 0.5% due to a rebound in gasoline prices. While core inflation expanded at a steady pace of 0.2%. A surprise upside in the US inflation pace could elevate the odds of one more interest rate hike from the Fed in the remaining year.

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5923
Today Daily Change 0.0040
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 0.5883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.593
Daily SMA50 0.608
Daily SMA100 0.6123
Daily SMA200 0.6211
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5919
Previous Daily Low 0.5847
Previous Weekly High 0.5961
Previous Weekly Low 0.5847
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.5885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5874
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5847
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5811
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5775
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5919
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5955
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5991

 

 

