NZD/USD shrugs off uptick in NZ CPI, stays pressured below 0.7200

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD pays a little heed to mildly positive inflation data.
  • New Zealand Consumer Price Index recovers 1.5% YoY, 0.8% QoQ during Q1 2021.
  • S&P 500 Futures print mild gains after Wall Street’s second day of losses.
  • Virus woes back US dollar’s bounce off early March lows, trans-Tasman data will be the key.

NZD/USD wavers around 0.7170 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the kiwi bears catch a breather after pulling the quote back from the one-month top while also refrain from welcoming mildly upbeat New Zealand (NZ) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

As per the Q1 2021 CPI release, NZ inflation eased mildly over the YoY while flashing 1.5% figures, above 1.4% expected and prior. However, the QoQ readings recovered well above the previous quarter’s 0.5% print to 0.8% but remained dismal compared to the 0.7% market consensus.

Read: NZ CPI arrives in line with expectations, kiwi flat

The coronavirus (COVID-19) woes are likely behind the sober reaction to the key data. The catalyst dragged down the risk barometers the previous day while portraying the US dollar index (DXY) bounce off the lowest since early March, not to forget the second day of losses on Wall Street.

Additionally, New Zealand’s GDT Price Index, -0.1% versus +0.3% prior, also exerted downside pressure on the NZD/USD prices.

Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures consolidate recent losses, up 0.10% by the press time, but the kiwi traders are waiting for Australia’s preliminary Retail Sales for March and Westpac Leading Index data for fresh impulse.

Also important will be the COVID-19 updates and the US-China, as well as Russia-Ukraine, news suggesting escalation in the geopolitical fears.

Technical analysis

Failure to provide a daily closing beyond a downward sloping trend line from March 02, around 0.7195, needs to drop back below 0.7155–50 support confluence, comprising 50-day and 100-day SMA, to recall the NZD/USD bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7173
Today Daily Change -10 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.14%
Today daily open 0.7183
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7043
Daily SMA50 0.7156
Daily SMA100 0.7147
Daily SMA200 0.6915
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7199
Previous Daily Low 0.7121
Previous Weekly High 0.7181
Previous Weekly Low 0.7004
Previous Monthly High 0.7308
Previous Monthly Low 0.6943
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7169
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7151
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7136
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7089
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7058
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7214
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7245
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7292

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Get Weekly Crypto trade ideas!  
Empower yourself with the best market insights

Join FXStreet Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000

EUR/USD retains weekly gains trades above 1.2000

EUR/USD peaked at 1.2079, now stable in the 1.2030 region. The shared currency holds on to recent gains despite renewed demand for its American rival.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures

GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. 

GBP/USD News

Gold prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures

Gold prints mild losses below $1,800, tracks S&P 500 Futures

Gold fails to extend Tuesday’s upbeat performance while easing to $1,777, down 0.07% intraday, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday.

Gold News

WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate

WeWork and Venmo join the Bitcoin craze while prices consolidate

The announcement by WeWork that it will begin accepting payments in select cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, Paxos, and several others, is another sign of adoption and follows the decision by Tesla to do the same

Read more

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

Bank of Canada Preview: Dovish surprise to lift USD/CAD

The Bank of Canada is widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% on Wednesday. However, the improving economic outlook and recent remarks from officials suggest that the BoC could become the first major central bank to lay out a roadmap out of the ultra-loose policy.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures