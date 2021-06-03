NZD/USD: Sellers attack 0.7200 following Aussie, China data

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday low, stays pressured for third day after data from Australia and China.
- Aussie trade figures came in weaker for May, Retail Sales matches initial forecasts.
- China Caixin Services PMI dropped to 55.1, Composite PMI eased to 53.8, RBNZ officials remain cautiously optimistic.
- US data, risk headlines may entertain traders amid a likely sluggish day.
NZD/USD takes offers around 0.7225, down 0.20% intraday, following the downside signals from macros and US dollar rebound during the early Thursday. In doing so the kiwi pair drops for the fourth consecutive day even as markets struggle for direction.
The latest fall in the quote could be traced to Australia’s downbeat Trade Balance and Retail Sales for April, not to forget China’s weaker-than-previous figures of Caixin Services PMI and Composite PMI numbers for May.
Earlier in the day, the New Zealand government released a 10-month financial statement marking a lesser than expected deficit of 3.57 billion New Zealand dollars (NZD). Though, the news couldn’t recall the NZD/USD buyers as traders struggle for clear direction ahead of Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), not to forget today’s US ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI.
It’s worth noting that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) officials, namely Governor Adrian Orr and Deputy Governor Geoff Bascand, remain cautious towards the much-anticipated rate hike action amid mixed catalysts at home and abroad.
Also contributing to the NZD/USD weakness could be the US dollar index (DXY) rebound to 89.96, up 0.06% on a day, backed by weaker US Treasury yields and sluggish stock futures. However, the bears are challenged by the improving odds of the US-China trade deal and Iran’s joining back of the nuclear treaty.
Moving on, NZD/USD traders will keep their eyes on the risk catalysts for fresh impulse and the US data may offer additional directives. Though, the market moves may remain choppy before tomorrow’s crucial US jobs report.
Technical analysis
A downside break of 21-day SMA around 0.7235, not to forget the previous week’s pullback from 0.7317, directs NZD/USD prices to an ascending support line from March 31, around 0.7200 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7228
|Today Daily Change
|-11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15%
|Today daily open
|0.7239
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7234
|Daily SMA50
|0.716
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7014
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7273
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7209
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7233
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7249
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7208
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7176
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7272
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7336
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
GBP/USD: Sluggish below 1.4200 inside rising wedge
GBP/USD struggles to extend late Wednesday’s recovery inside a bearish chart pattern. The cable pair’s failures to keep the recovery moves inside a bearish formation join downbeat Momentum line to back the sellers.
Dogecoin reveals signs of exhaustion after 42% advance
Dogecoin price spiked 42% after Coinbase listing on Wednesday. Dogecoin price was on a slow decline before its listing on one of the top exchanges in the world, Coinbase. This news pushed DOGE exponentially higher but has not tagged a critical resistance level yet.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.