  • China's central bank announces a 0.5% cut to the RRR.
  • NZD/USD remains on track to snap seven-week losing streak.
  • US Dollar Index moves sideways near 98.50 as focus shifts to NFP data.

The NZD/USD pair pushed higher in the last hour and rose above the 0.64 mark for the first time since August 21 boosted by renewed optimism about Chinese economic growth picking up momentum. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6415, adding 0.65% on a daily basis. Unless it loses more than 200 pips in the remainder of the day, the pair will snap its seven-week losing streak when markets close for the weekend.

Antipodeans gain traction on PBOC announcement

This week's data from China revealed that the economic activity in the country's service sector expanded at a more robust pace than expected in August. Today, China's central bank (PBOC) announced a 0.5% cut to the Reserve Requirement Ratio with an aim to inject around 900 billion yuan worth of liquidity into the economy and revived optimism about the recovery picking up momentum toward the end of the year and allowed antipodeans to find demand. 

Additionally, easing concerns over a protracted US-China trade conflict after China's Commerce Ministry yesterday said that they have agreed to hold the next round of face-to-face trade talks next month in Washington provided an additional boost to trade-sensitive currencies such as the NZD and the AUD.

Meanwhile, the Greenback stays relatively quiet as investors refrain from making any large bets ahead of today's key macroeconomic data releases from the US. 

Previewing today's Nonfarm Payrolls report, “We expect payrolls to trend modestly lower to 145k in August (mkt 160k), following the 164k print in the previous month. That said, the strong increase in services-sector employment in the August ADP report raises the odds of an upside surprise,” said TD Securities analysts. Ahead of the data, the US Dollar Index is moving sideways near the 98.50 handle.

US NFP Preview: 8 Major Banks expectations from August payrolls report

Technical levels to consider

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6413
Today Daily Change 0.0039
Today Daily Change % 0.61
Today daily open 0.6374
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6389
Daily SMA50 0.6543
Daily SMA100 0.6566
Daily SMA200 0.6685
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6398
Previous Daily Low 0.6354
Previous Weekly High 0.6404
Previous Weekly Low 0.6283
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6381
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6371
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6353
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6332
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6309
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6396
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6419
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.644

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rocks after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell

EUR/USD rocks after US Non-Farm Payrolls, ahead of Powell

EUR/USD is reacting to the all-important US jobs report. Earlier, German German industrial production disappointed with a drop of 0.6%. Fed Chair Powell's speech is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD clings 1.2300 as UK opposition parties reject new elections

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2300 as opposition parties vow to prevent a no-deal Brexit before agreeing to elections. The House of Lords is set to approve bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit today.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data

USD/JPY: stuck at 107.00 ahead of US employment data

Markets on pause ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report. Risk-on persists, although Fed’s Powell is set to speak before the week ends. USD/JPY about to challenge critical resistance at 107.45.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 2-week lows, NFP eyed for bearish confirmation

Gold: Remains vulnerable near 2-week lows, NFP eyed for bearish confirmation

Gold added to the previous session's steep decline and dropped to fresh two-week lows, closer to the key $1500 psychological mark ahead of the US monthly jobs report. 

Gold News

Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle

Bitcoin left alone in the uphill battle

A bullish window opens for Bitcoin, leaving Ethereum and XRP behind. The Altcoin segment shows sideways and powerless technical profiles. The next few days will be important for the medium term.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures