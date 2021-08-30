NZD/USD remains steady around 0.7000 ahead of China PMI data

- NZD/USD stays range-bound near two-week top, retreats of late.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid mixed clues and a light calendar.
- Traders await US NFP to confirm Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
- NZ Building Permits, ANZ sentiment data also decorate the calendar, month-end positioning, risk catalysts are important too.
NZD/USD edges higher around 0.7000, recently easing to 0.6995, during early Tuesday morning in Asia.
The Kiwi pair portrayed a sluggish start to the week near a fortnight top amid a lack of major data/events and market players’ search for more clues to validate Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s cautious optimism, uttered at the Jackson Hole Symposium. It’s worth noting that the mixed factors concerning the risk appetite and month-end positioning also contributed to keeping NZD/USD prices sidelined.
Downbeat prints of the US Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for August and Pending Home Sales for July back the need for easy money policy, backing Powell’s resistance in announcing details of tapering, not to forget suggesting a gap between taper and rate hike. However, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from the lowest level since August 16 as covid and geopolitical issues weigh on the market sentiment.
The US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and hurricane Ida join the Sino–American tussles to portray geopolitical challenges to market players’ moods. On the other hand, a bit easy covid infections in New Zealand (NZ) and PM Jacinda Ardern’s cautious optimism, despite extending the Alert Level 4 status in Auckland for two more weeks, contrast Australia’s record daily infections to highlight the virus fears.
Amid these plays, Wall Street benchmarks closed mixed while the US 10-year Treasury yields drop 3.2 basis points (bps) to 1.28% by the end of Monday’s North American session.
In addition to the sober sentiment, downbeat gold prices and uncertainty surrounding the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) next moves also restrict NZD/USD moves of late.
Hence, the pair traders seek more clues for clear direction and will emphasize Friday’s US jobs report for August. Before that, China’s official activity data for August will be the key due to NZ-China trade relations and the recent fears of Beijing’s economic weakness. Headlines NBS Manufacturing PMI is expected to ease from 50.4 to 50.2 whereas the Non-Manufacturing PMI could decline from 53.3 to 52.8. While downbeat forecasts signal further hardships for NZD/USD, the market’s risk appetite and the US dollar moves will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
Despite struggles to overcome a downward sloping resistance line from May 26, around 0.7010, NZD/USD prices stay above 50-DMA level of 0.6985, which in turn joins bullish MACD signals to favor buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6999
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.7012
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6974
|Daily SMA50
|0.6985
|Daily SMA100
|0.7087
|Daily SMA200
|0.7113
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.702
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6933
|Previous Weekly High
|0.702
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6822
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7106
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6881
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6966
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7044
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7075
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7131
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps battling around 1.1800
EUR/USD retained most of its Friday’s gains and trades around 1.18, although tepid European data put a cap to the pair. Eyes on US employment data scheduled for later in the week.
GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.3750 level, despite Brexit-related shortages and elevated UK covid cases. The US dollar is still on the back foot as the Fed is unlikely to withdraw stimulus soon.
XAU/USD corrects further from three-week highs, hit daily lows under $1810
Gold prices pulled back further during the American session even as the DXY dropped back into negative territory. The ounce fell to $1809.90 hitting fresh daily low. It is hovering around $1810, down almost $10 for the day.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Dollar slumps on new taper message
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way.