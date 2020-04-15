NZD/USD remains offered below 0.6000 amid risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD extends the previous day’s losses.
  • Coronavirus fatalities, downbeat US data and market performance heavy the risk-tone.
  • Aussie employment numbers, virus updates will be the key to watch.

With no respite from the recent risk-off, NZD/USD stays on the back foot around 0.5985 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair previously took a U-turn from the monthly top amid broad US dollar strength, mainly due to its risk-safety allure.

Although US President Donald Trump continues his efforts to convince traders that the US is gradually overcoming the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and will restore working soon, pandemic data suggest otherwise.

The latest data from Reuters mentioned that the world’s largest economy registered the biggest single-day increase in new deaths due to the virus, to 30,817 with an increase of 2,371, on Wednesday.

Further to propel the risk-off could be downbeat US data and the pessimistic economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), signaling a -3.0% global GDP for 2020.

As a result, the US bonds rallied and Wall Street marked losses on Wednesday whereas futures linked to S&P 500 and DJI30 flash the red by the press time.

While virus updates keep the driver’s seat, jobs report from the largest customer Australia will be followed for intermediate direction. Even if the forecasts suggest downbeat outcomes due to the pandemic, any upside surprises will have a strong marker reaction than the otherwise case. Following that, New Zealand’s ANZ monthly inflation gauge for March can also be observed ahead of the busy US docket.

Technical analysis

Unless clearing 50-day SMA, currently at 0.6138, sellers remain directed towards 0.5940 comprising 21-day SMA.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5988
Today Daily Change -118 pips
Today Daily Change % -1.93%
Today daily open 0.6106
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5923
Daily SMA50 0.6157
Daily SMA100 0.6373
Daily SMA200 0.6398
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6131
Previous Daily Low 0.6065
Previous Weekly High 0.6104
Previous Weekly Low 0.585
Previous Monthly High 0.645
Previous Monthly Low 0.547
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6106
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.607
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6035
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6004
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6136
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6167
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6202

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY looking to 107.80s in USD risk-off correction

USD/JPY looking to 107.80s in USD risk-off correction

USD/JPY is on the bid as the dollar continues to catch a safe -haven bid with constant doom and gloom headlines pertaining to the spread of COVID019 and the global economic shutdown resulting in disastrous economic data and forecasts.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus

AUD/USD stays depressed above 0.6300, Aussie employment data in focus

Having turned south from the month’s high the previous day, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6315 at the start of the Asian session on Thursday. Aussie employment data will be in focus, for now, US statistics, pandemic updates will also be the key.

AUD/USD News

Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak

Gold: Sidelined after ending three-day winning streak

Gold snapped a three-day winning run on Wednesday despite risk aversion. The yellow metal is sidelined near $1,715 per ounce at press time despite heightened coronavirus-led recession fears and the risk-off tone in the global markets.

Gold News

WTI: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers

WTI: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers

While extending its bounce from the current month’s low, flashed the previous day, WTI takes rounds to $20.15 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. With this, the black gold paves way for another failure to slip below $19.00 as it earlier recovered from $19.02 during the late-March.

Oil News

USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data

USD gains – Why its unfazed by terrible data

Wednesday’s US economic reports were terrible. Retail sales fell -8.7%, the largest one month decline ever. US fundamentals are terrible but the greenback caught a safe haven bid during the first half of the NY session. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures