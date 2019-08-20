NZD/USD remains fragile around 0.6415 with all eyes on trade headlines, FOMC minutes

- NZD/USD fails to carry the previous recovery amid trade tussle, comments from Fed’s Daly and lack of major clues.
- New Zealand GDT Price Index grew less than prior, WMP rose.
- Traders remain on sidelines ahead of the key FOMC minutes, Jackson Hole Symposium.
Following recent comments from the US President and the Fed’s Daly, NZD/USD refrains from extending the previous recovery as it takes the rounds to 0.6415 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian trading session.
The US President Donald Trump reiterated his previous statement of not ready to do a deal with China while adding that someone had to 'take China on' whether it was good or bad for the US in the near-term.
Elsewhere, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary C. Daly said that she doesn’t think the US is headed for recession while also praising employment status of the world’s largest economy.
On the other hand, New Zealand’s Global Dairy Trade (GDT) Price Index declines lesser than -2.6% prior to -0.2% with the whole milk powder (WMP) up 2.1% to US$3100/t.
While New Zealand’s July month Credit Card Spending becomes the only second-tier reading to be aware of, investors are eagerly waiting for the Fed’s July month’s meeting minutes to get the near-term market directions. Markets will be particularly interested in details that led the US central bank towards its first rate cut in more than a decade.
Following the FOMC, the start of the annual Jackson Hole Symposium will also be the key as global central bankers will appear for their speech on “Challenges for Monetary Policy”.
Technical Analysis
Prices keep flirting with 0.6400 that holds the key to 0.6377 and the year 2016 bottom close to 0.6348. Alternatively, an eight-day-old descending trend-line around 0.6425 can keep limiting near-term upside, a break of which can trigger fresh recovery towards 0.6470/75 whereas 0.6500 can please buyers then after.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as the dollar loses steam
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.1065, as demand for the greenback receded during US trading hours. Upside caped for the shared currency amid fears of a German recession, Italian political turmoil.
GBP/USD pressures recent highs amid renewed Brexit hopes
Comments from German Chancellor Merkel gave the Pound a lift, as somehow she hinted that the EU would consider an alternative to the Irish backstop.
USD/JPY: bears moving back to the front
Demand for safe-haven assets picked up in the American session. US 10-year Treasury note yield fell to 1.54% intraday, settles barely above. USD/JPY to resume decline on a break below 106.05, a Fibonacci support.
Gold prices tightening up as traders await the Fed's next call
Gold spot and futures climbed a touch on Tuesday, with spot prices rising 0.72% and travelling between a range of between $1,493.18 and $1,508.70 while Gold climbed $4.10, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,515.70 an ounce, clawing back some of the $12, or 0.8%, lost on Monday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Planning the next bullish move after consolidating gains
Trading cryptos is not a one-way street – meteoric unstoppable gains belong to the past. Nevertheless, the bullish sentiment seems to prevail. Digital coins advanced on Monday and are consolidating on Tuesday.