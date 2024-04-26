NZD/USD remains firmer around 0.5950 due to improved risk appetite

- NZD/USD remains steady due to risk appetite improvements for risk-sensitive currencies.
- The gains of the US Dollar could be limited due to the lower US Treasury yields.
- New Zealand’s ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence decreased to 82.1 in April, reaching its lowest level since 2008.
The NZD/USD pair showed positive movement, trading around 0.5960 during the Asian session on Friday. The New Zealand Dollar (NZD), known for its sensitivity to risk sentiment, gained momentum as risk appetite improved, supporting the NZD/USD pair. However, the pair trimmed some of its intraday gains due to a rebound in the US Dollar (USD).
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the USD against six major currencies, edges up to near 105.70, although its gains may be limited by a downward correction in US Treasury yields, contributing to the USD's weakness.
On Thursday, mixed preliminary data from the United States (US) put pressure on the Greenback. The US Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q1) expanded at a slower pace of 1.6% compared to the previous reading of 3.4%, falling short of market expectations of 2.5%. This slowdown suggests potential headwinds or slowdowns in various sectors of the economy.
However, US consumer prices have shown resilience, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures (QoQ) Price Index for Q1 increasing at a 3.7% annual rate. This exceeded both market expectations of 3.4% and the previous reading of 2.0%, indicating prevailing inflationary pressures that could influence Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy decisions.
On the Kiwi's side, Friday's ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence slipped to 82.1 in April, from the previous reading of 86.4. This has marked its lowest level since 2008. Despite this decline, New Zealand's consumer confidence remains relatively elevated. Additionally, Stats NZ reported a trade surplus in March, driven by exports reaching a 10-month high while imports fell to a 2-month low. The decrease in imports reflects a sluggish economy, as both households and businesses grapple with the impact of high interest rates.
Looking ahead, market attention is now focused on the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for March, slated for release on Friday. This data is expected to garner significant interest from investors as they assess its implications for inflationary pressures and potential effects on US monetary policy.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.596
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.5948
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.596
|Daily SMA50
|0.6049
|Daily SMA100
|0.6115
|Daily SMA200
|0.6048
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5969
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5919
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5954
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5851
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5938
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5871
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
