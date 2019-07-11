NZD/USD remains firm around 0.6660 ahead of New Zealand, China data

- NZD/USD holds its strength as Fed policymakers keep their easing bias intact despite upbeat inflation numbers from the US.
- The US-China trade war continues to look grim.
- New Zealand Business NZ PMI, China Trade Balance are in the spotlight for now.
With the slew of dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve policymakers and the US President Donald Trump’s tweets raising further roadblocks for the US-China trade deal, the NZD/USD pair remains firm around 0.6660 at the start of the Asian session on Friday.
While the Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated his bearish wordings on the second day of Testimony, notable Fed policymakers like New York President John Williams and President of the Federal Reserve's Minneapolis branch Neel Kashkari added salvo to the US central bank’s dovish sentiment. However, markets seem to have priced for the show after Wednesday’s reaction.
Adding to the doubts surrounding less reaction to the Fedspeak could be upbeat inflation numbers from the US.
Exerting pressure on the momentum was the US President Donald Trump’s tweets that confirmed the latest speculations that China is stepping back from the US farm imports.
Moving on, June month New Zealand Business NZ Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) and China’s trade numbers will be in the spotlight of traders’ attention while keeping an eye over the trade-related news/headlines.
The New Zealand Business NZ PMI is expected to recover from 50.2 to 53.1 whereas China’s headline Trade Balance number could improve to $44.65 billion from $41.65 billion with likely upbeat imports to -4.5% from -8.5% and an expected drop in exports to -2.0% versus 1.1% previous readouts.
With New Zealand data just around the corner, TD Securities says:
With May BusinessNZ Manufacturing PMI falling to its lowest reading since Dec 2012 and the production component contracting sharply, the market will look to the June print for confirmation that manufacturing activity stalled in Q2.
Technical Analysis
Sellers seek a downside break of the 21-day exponential moving average (21-D EMA), at 0.6636 now, in order to aim for 0.6600 and latest low surrounding 0.6567 whereas bulls keep targeting 200-D EMA level of 0.6714 during further upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.