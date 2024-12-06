NZD/USD refreshes daily low, slides closer to mid-0.5800s on softer risk tone

NZD/USD meets with a fresh supply amid a slight deterioration in the global risk sentiment.

The USD languishes near a multi-week low, though it does little to lend any support to the pair.

Traders look to the US NFP report for cues about the Fed’s rate-cut path and a fresh impetus.

The NZD/USD pair attracts fresh sellers during the Asian session on Friday and erodes a part of the previous day's modest gains. Spot prices drop to a daily low, around the 0.5860 region in the last hour, as traders keenly await the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for some meaningful impetus heading into the weekend.

The closely watched US monthly jobs data could provide some cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate cut path, which, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the US Dollar (USD) price dynamics and drive the NZD/USD pair. In the meantime, the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields keeps the USD bulls on the defensive near a multi-week low. That said, bets for a less dovish Fed, along with a softer tone across the global equity markets, act as a tailwind for the buck and weigh on perceived riskier currencies, including the Kiwi.

Investors seem convinced that US President-elect Donald Trump's policies will boost inflation and force the Fed to stop cutting rates. Moreover, the recent hawkish remarks from several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, suggest that the US central bank will adopt a more cautious stance. This, along with persistent geopolitical risk, weighs on investors' sentiment. Apart from this, bets for aggressive policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) support prospects for further weakness in the NZD/USD pair.

From a technical perspective, the recent range-bound price action over the past three weeks or so might still be categorized as a bearish consolidation phase. Furthermore, the lack of any meaningful buying and negative oscillators on the daily chart validates the near-term bearish outlook for the NZD/USD pair. Hence, any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.