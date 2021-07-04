NZD/USD recovery battles monthly hurdle above 0.7000

- NZD/USD struggles to extend the strongest daily gains in eight weeks.
- Market sentiment improved post-NFP but bulls stay skeptical.
- Virus concerns in Australia, Sino-US tussles also exert downside pressure.
- New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index, China Caixin Services PMI can direct nearby moves, US holidays may reduce market liquidity.
NZD/USD edges higher, after bouncing off a two-week low, around 0.7030 as Asian traders brace for Monday’s work. The kiwi pair cheered risk-on mood the previous day to register the heaviest daily rise since early May. The sentiment seemed to have taken clues from the US employment report. However, macro challenges jump back to the table to test the recovery moves of late.
US jobs report trimmed weekly losses…
US employment data for June came in mixed and favored NZD/USD to pare the weekly losses, despite initially fueling the US dollar. The headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jumped past the 700K forecast and upwardly revised 583K prior. Though, an uptick in the Unemployment Rate to 5.9% from 5.8%, versus 5.7% market consensus, coupled with no change in Participation Rate of 61.6%, troubled the analysts in predicting the Fed’s next moves.
Although strong NFP initially pushed the US dollar, the equities gained afterward on reading the details. The same joined the profit-booking moves of the greenback to favor the NZD/USD consolidation.
It should, however, be noted that the odds of the Fed’s next moves remain divided and exert downside pressure on the Antipodeans. Also weighing the quote could be the coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at the largest customer Australia and the Sino-American tussles.
Amid these plays, US Treasury yields dropped 4.9 basis points (bps) to 1.43% whereas the Wall Street benchmarks closed positive, with S&P 500 Futures marking the seven-day uptrend to refresh the record top.
As NZD/USD buyers seek fresh clues around the key upside hurdle, New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index for June, expected 1.2% versus 1.3%, may offer immediate direction. Also in the pipeline for publishing in Asia is China’s Caixin Services PMI for June, market consensus 55.7 versus 55.1 previous readouts. It should, however, be noted that an off in the US may keep the pair moves restricted during the late hours but the risk catalysts may try to entertain intraday traders.
Technical analysis
The receding difference between MACD and signal line, coupled with the recently recovering RSI conditions, back the NZD/USD pair’s latest bounce. Even so, a downward sloping trend line from early June, surrounding 0.7045, becomes the nearby key hurdle for the bulls to tackle ahead of the 200-DMA level of 0.7060.
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7029
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.703
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.707
|Daily SMA50
|0.7162
|Daily SMA100
|0.7158
|Daily SMA200
|0.7058
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7039
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6947
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7087
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6947
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7063
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7155
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: US recovery continues, dollar to keep strengthening
The EUR/USD pair trimmed part of its weekly losses on Friday, ending the week in the red at 1.1866 after bottoming at 1.1806 a three-month low. EUR/USD is technically bearish, with sellers likely surging on approaches to 1.1920.
GBP/USD’s direction depending on UK’s reopening
The GBP/USD pair traded as low as 1.3730 on Friday on the back of a solid US monthly employment report, recovering roughly 100 pips ahead of the close. The UK is still on track to fully reopen on July 19, despite resurgent covid cases.
Gold fails to clear key resistance at $1,790
Gold closed the last three days of the week in the positive territory. Following a consolidation phase in the previous week, gold stayed relatively calm on Monday but came under renewed bearish pressure on Tuesday.
The 'War on Crypto' intensifies as regulators go against Binance
Thailand SEC is investigating Binance for operating a digital business without a license. The crypto business is accused of conducting its business in the country illegally. Binance could face jail terms and pay fines and penalties.
AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media
NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.