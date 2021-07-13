NZD/USD recovers to 0.6960 after dropping to 2021 lows

- NZD/USD stays in the negative territory in the American session.
- US Dollar Index struggles to hold above 92.50.
- CPI inflation data from US provided a boost to USD in early American session.
The NZD/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the early American session and dropped to its lowest level since November at 0.6917 before staging a rebound. As of writing, the pair was down 0.22% on the day at 0.6962.
CPI-driven DXY rally loses momentum
The USD's market valuation remains the primary driver of NZD/USD's movements on Tuesday. After the data from the US showed that the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped to 5.4% in June from 5% in May, the US Dollar Index (DXY) surged to a five-day high of 92.73.
Assessing the inflation report, "cash for clunkers – 10.5% more cash than one year ago, and that is the main driver behind accelerating US inflation," noted FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "Had prices of used cars remained unchanged, the headline Consumer Price Index would be roughly 3.6%, not 5.4% as reported. Core CPI would also be substantially lower than the 4.5% YoY reported for June."
US Inflation Quick Analysis: Dollar selling opportunity? Fed could shrug off clunker-driven CPI.
However, with risk flows returning to markets in the last hour, the greenback lost its strength and the DXY erased a large portion of its gains. Currently, the index is up 0.27% on the day at 92.47.
Reflecting the uıpbeat market mood, the S&P 500 Index, which opened in the negative territory, is up 0.1% on the day and the Nasdaq Composite is gaining 0.65%.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.6981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7014
|Daily SMA50
|0.7136
|Daily SMA100
|0.7143
|Daily SMA200
|0.707
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7009
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6948
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7106
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6923
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7289
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6923
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6971
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6986
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6889
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7072
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as US inflation effects fade
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.18, as the US dollar takes a breather from gains. Earlier the greenback benefited from the rise in US inflation, which hit 5.4% YoY in June, far above 4.9% expected. Core CPI also accelerated to 4.5%, above 4% estimated.
GBP/USD stabilized above 1.38 after CPI-related dollar storm
GBP/USD has recovered and moved above 1.38 as investors rethink their reaction to upbeat US data. US CPI beat estimates with 5.4%. Earlier, sterling benefited from the UK's insistence to reopen the economy next week.
XAU/USD refreshes fresh session lows, eyeing a break below $1,800 mark
Gold faded an early North American session bullish spike and refreshed daily lows in the last hour, with bears now eyeing a sustained break below the $1,800 mark.
Bitcoin anticipates reversal as altcoins wait patiently
Bitcoin price is close to setting up an equal low or a lower low, which could kick-start the run-up to $40,000. Ethereum price has sliced through an immediate demand zone and might sweep below $2,000.
The biggest risk to stocks is not what you think
With quarterly earnings reports coming up the focus of equity investors will be on guidance for the rest of the year forward. But while growth will be critical to further stock gains investors may be underestimating a far bigger risk to performance – multiple contraction.