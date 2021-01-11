NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.7200 after hitting two-week lows below 0.7150

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • NZD/USD rebounds from weekly lows, holds under 0.7200.
  • Dollar moves off lows, amid an improvement in risk sentiment.

The NZD/USD is falling for the third consecutive day as it continues to correct lower from multi-year highs. The pair bottomed dafter the beginning of the American session at 0.7145 matching the 20-day moving average.

The kiwi moved off lows as Wall Street indexes trimmed losses and after the dollar lost momentum across the board. Still, the greenback is among the top performers on Monday supported by higher US yields. The 10-year reached above 1.08%, the highest level since March.

In the US, attention continues to be in politics. Democratic lawmakers continue to pressure Vice President Pence to remove powers from President Trump under a constitutional amendment. Also, they look for impeachment.

From a technical perspective, NZD/USD continues to correct lower. The rebound from 0.7145 to 0.7185 alleviated the bearish pressure in the short-term. A consolidation below 0.7160 would open the door to more weakness. On the upside, the kiwi needs to recover the 0.7250 zone, to be able to look again to the 0.7300 area.

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7168
Today Daily Change -0.0066
Today Daily Change % -0.91
Today daily open 0.7234
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7129
Daily SMA50 0.7008
Daily SMA100 0.6828
Daily SMA200 0.6587
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7282
Previous Daily Low 0.7204
Previous Weekly High 0.7316
Previous Weekly Low 0.7153
Previous Monthly High 0.7241
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7234
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7252
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7198
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7162
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.712
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7276
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7354

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers 1.3500 amid easing dollar’s demand

GBP/USD recovers 1.3500 amid easing dollar’s demand

The GBP/USD pair bounced from a daily low of 1.3450 to trade above the 1.3500 mark. Equities off daily lows putting some pressure on the greenback.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD flat around $1850 despite fundamental headwinds

XAU/USD flat around $1850 despite fundamental headwinds

Spot gold (XAU/USD) hit its lowest levels in over one month during Monday’s Asia Pacific session, slipping below the $1820 mark for the first time since 2 December 2020.

Gold news

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Bitcoin correction will spur buyer action

Crypto market participants expected Bitcoin and altcoins to correct after exceeding $30K, but in fact, profit-taking started after $40K. The 46% rise since the beginning of the year has created a huge demand for profit-taking by market participants with short-term targets.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 91.00

After bottoming out in fresh lows around 89.20 last Wednesday, the dollar managed to regain (now) important buying attention and extends the move past the 90.00 level o Monday.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures