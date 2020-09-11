NZD/USD rebounds to 0.6700 area as focus shifts to US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD gained traction on Friday and erased Thursday's losses.
  • US Dollar Index is registering small losses in quiet day.
  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be featured in US economic docket.

Supported by the relative upbeat market mood, the NZD/USD pair is trading on a firm footing on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.55% on a daily basis at 0.6685.

USD struggles to find demand as mood turns positive

On Thursday, the greenback came under broad selling pressure after the European Central Bank (ECB) refrained from voicing concerns over the euro's appreciation. The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply to 92.70 initially but staged a decisive rebound in the late American session as the heavy selloff witnessed in US stocks ramped up the demand for the safe-haven USD.

On Friday, S&P 500 futures are posting strong gains, suggesting that risk flows could dominate the markets in the second half of the day and help the pair push higher.

Meanwhile, the only data featured in the US economic docket will be the August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Markets expect the CPI to rise to 1.2% on a yearly basis from 1%. Ahead of this data, the DXY is down 0.17% on the day at 93.20.

Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ PMI slumped to 50.7 in August from 58.8 in July. This reading missed the market expectation of 66.8 by a wide margin but had little to no impact on the NZD's performance against its rivals.

Technical levels to watch for

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6684
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 0.6652
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6638
Daily SMA50 0.6616
Daily SMA100 0.6439
Daily SMA200 0.6389
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.671
Previous Daily Low 0.6639
Previous Weekly High 0.679
Previous Weekly Low 0.6668
Previous Monthly High 0.6764
Previous Monthly Low 0.6488
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6666
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6683
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6596
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6553
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6694
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6737
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6765

 

 

