NZD/USD rebounds to 0.6700 area as focus shifts to US data

- NZD/USD gained traction on Friday and erased Thursday's losses.
- US Dollar Index is registering small losses in quiet day.
- Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be featured in US economic docket.
Supported by the relative upbeat market mood, the NZD/USD pair is trading on a firm footing on Friday. As of writing, the pair was up 0.55% on a daily basis at 0.6685.
USD struggles to find demand as mood turns positive
On Thursday, the greenback came under broad selling pressure after the European Central Bank (ECB) refrained from voicing concerns over the euro's appreciation. The US Dollar Index (DXY) fell sharply to 92.70 initially but staged a decisive rebound in the late American session as the heavy selloff witnessed in US stocks ramped up the demand for the safe-haven USD.
On Friday, S&P 500 futures are posting strong gains, suggesting that risk flows could dominate the markets in the second half of the day and help the pair push higher.
Meanwhile, the only data featured in the US economic docket will be the August Consumer Price Index (CPI). Markets expect the CPI to rise to 1.2% on a yearly basis from 1%. Ahead of this data, the DXY is down 0.17% on the day at 93.20.
Earlier in the day, the data from New Zealand showed that the Business NZ PMI slumped to 50.7 in August from 58.8 in July. This reading missed the market expectation of 66.8 by a wide margin but had little to no impact on the NZD's performance against its rivals.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6684
|Today Daily Change
|0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|0.48
|Today daily open
|0.6652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6638
|Daily SMA50
|0.6616
|Daily SMA100
|0.6439
|Daily SMA200
|0.6389
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.671
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6639
|Previous Weekly High
|0.679
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6683
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6624
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6694
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6765
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1850 post US data
The EUR/USD pair surged to an intraday high of 1.1873 but trimmed early gains with US data. Core inflation came in at 1.7%, higher than expected in August. Wall Street’s sour tone keeps the pair under pressure.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2800 on persistent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD is set to close the week at its lowest since late July, now piercing the 1.2800 figure as the greenback remains strong, while Brexit jitters hurt Pound.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1950 area
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading range, around the $1950 region. The price action now seemed to constitute the formation of a bearish triangle. Sustained weakness below $1900 is needed to confirm the negative outlook.
Crypto market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The technical analysis reveals that major coins are ready to exit their range-bound patterns. Bitcoin needs to regain ground above $10.500 for sustainable growth. XRP/USD will follow the lead once the market comes into motion.
WTI clings to daily gains above the $37.00 mark
Prices of the WTI are trading on a choppy fashion, alternating gains with losses around the $37.00 mark per barrel at the end of the week.