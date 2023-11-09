NZD/USD rebounds from weekly lows, trades near 0.5930

- NZD/USD trades higher as the US Dollar takes a breather.
- Downbeat China’s CPI had no impact on the Kiwi pair.
- RBNZ’s inflation report contributed to pressure on the NZD.
NZD/USD trades higher near 0.5930 during the Asian session on Thursday, rebounding from the weekly lows as the US Dollar took a breather. Moreover, China's mixed data had a neutral impact on the Kiwi Dollar (NZD).
Chinese Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a yearly decline of 0.2% in October, slightly exceeding the expected drop of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index (YoY) experienced a decrease of 2.6%, performing slightly better than the anticipated 2.7% decline.
The Kiwi pair experiences pressure as the potential for a pessimistic global economic outlook looms large. This is particularly impactful for New Zealand, a significant exporter of commodities. Additionally, the inflation report by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) contributed to the weakening of the NZD/USD pair. The report conveyed a prevailing sentiment indicating an anticipated decline in prices, potentially attributed to an economic slowdown and reduced demand for goods and services.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) trades lower around 105.50, marking the second consecutive day of losses. The US Dollar (USD) weakens as downbeat US Treasury yields take their toll. Investors seek insights from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, scheduled to participate in a panel discussion later today.
Despite resistance from Fed officials against the idea of lowering interest rates, the Greenback faces challenges. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman has indicated that the central bank is considering future increases in short-term interest rates, adding a layer of uncertainty. In contrast, Neil Kashkari, President of the Minnesota Fed, expresses skepticism about whether the central bank has raised rates enough, pointing to the economy's resilience as a key factor shaping his perspective.
NZD/USD: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5927
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.5911
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5876
|Daily SMA50
|0.5914
|Daily SMA100
|0.6012
|Daily SMA200
|0.6111
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5943
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5906
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6005
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5788
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6056
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5772
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.592
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5897
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.586
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5934
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.5957
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.5971
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles above 0.6400 amid mixed China's inflation data
AUD/USD is struggling to extend gains above 0.6400 in the Asian session on Thursday. The Aussie pair feels the heat from the mixed Chinese inflation data, which showed that the country's CPI dropped more than expected in October while PPI outpaced estimates.
USD/JPY eases off 151.00 on weaker USD, hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions
USD/JPY is easing from the 151.00 level in Asian trading on Thursday, undermined by renewed weakness in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields. Hawkish BoJ's Summary of Opinions lends some support to the Japanese Yen. Fed's Powell awaited.
Gold set to test 200-day SMA at $1,935, Powell eyed
Gold price is licking its wounds while flirting with a three-week low just below the $1,950 level early Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is trading broadly subdued amid the ongoing decline in the US Treasury bond yields and a mixed market sentiment.
XRP price continues to find support from investors even as Ripple Swell day one disappointed investors
XRP price did not rally as much as was expected out of it in the past day given Ripple's developer conference has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Fedspeak: How will it impact the market?
A slew of Fed speakers might be impacting the current momentum in US stocks. Although tech stocks are performing well, we may eventually experience a pause or even a prolonged one. Traders are hesitant to take any risks.