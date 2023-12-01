NZD/USD re-taps 0.6200 for the second time in a week as hawkish RBNZ bolsters Kiwi

- The NZD/USD gains three-quarters of a percent on Friday to etch in a seventh straight gain.
- The Kiwi is up 2% against the US Dollar heading into the tail end of Friday's trading session.
- Thin Kiwi data next week gives way to another bout of US NFP data next Friday.
The NZD/USD is continuing its climb as the Kiwi (NZD) stands out as the single best-performing currency of the major currencies bloc, up 2% against the US Dollar (USD) for the trading week.
An improving economic outlook coupled with a hawkish Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is bolstering the NZD across the board. The Kiwi is climbing into the 0.6200 handle against the Greenback for the second time in three days.
The RBNZ held interest rates at 5.5% this week, but a hawkish stance from New Zealand’s central bank is propping up the Kiwi, with RBNZ officials actively weighing additional rate hikes with inflation continuing to fall outside of the RBNZ’s target 1-3% band for so long.
Consumer sentiment and business outlook surveys continue to rise, with the New Zealand ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence survey index rising to a yearly high of 91.9 early Friday, adding further momentum to the NZD/USD heading into the week’s end.
Next week has a fairly thin showing for the Kiwi on the economic data calendar, but eyes will be turning towards next Friday’s US Non-Farm Payrolls release, where the US is expected to see a marginal gain in the number of new job hires from 150K to 170K in November.
NZD/USD Technical Outlook
The NZD/USD is set to close in the green for twelve of the last fourteen consecutive trading days, and as long as the pair holds near the 0.6200 handle into the Friday closing bell that will etch in seven straight days of gains.
The Kiwi-Dollar pairing has climbed 7.5% from October’s bottom bids of 0.5772, and a continuation of recent bullish momentum will see a new long-term trend form up and take a challenge run at July’s swing high into 0.6400.
The NZD/USD easily slipped through the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) last week as the Kiwi’s near-term trend rotates firmly bullish, and bulls will be fresh and ready for a leg higher as long as a retracement doesn’t take the pair back below the 200-day SMA at the 0.6100 handle.
NZD/USD Daily Chart
NZD/USD Technical Levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.70
|Today daily open
|0.6158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6013
|Daily SMA50
|0.595
|Daily SMA100
|0.5988
|Daily SMA200
|0.6089
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6183
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6121
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6092
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5978
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6208
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6092
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6063
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6216
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6249
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back, trades above 1.0860
EUR/USD bounced from a fresh weekly low of 1.0827, as the US Dollar lost steam following a weak ISM Manufacturing PMI report and words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell reiterated its hawkish message, dismissing potential rate cuts in the near future.
GBP/USD turns north ahead of the weekly close, approaches 1.2700
GBP/USD extended its rebound from near 1.2600 and is approaching 1.2700 on the back of a weaker US Dollar. The Greenback accelerated to the downside following comments from Fed’s Powell.
Gold resumes advance and approaches record highs
Gold remains near record highs and achieved its highest monthly close ever in November. Global bond yields continue to decline as inflation further cools, supporting the upside in XAU/USD. With central banks expected to remain on hold, the focus will be US labor market data.
Solana likely to extend gains as DeFi airdrop season could boost user base
Solana ecosystem will see airdrops from projects like Jupiter, Marginfi, Drift, Zeta and Jito. Solana users are projected to increase between 30% and 80% from native token launches, according to Messari’s latest report. SOL price extends rally, yielding nearly 4% daily gains.
Tesla Stock News: Cybertruck excitement fails to sustain TSLA price as chart signals more downside
TSLA stock sinks three days in a row despite Cybertruck unveiling. Analysts conclude that Cybertruck will find it difficult to turn a profit. TSLA stock is the midst of forming a bearish Three Black Crows pattern on the daily chart.