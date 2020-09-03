On Thursday, the NZD/USD pair is falling on the back of risk aversion, trading slightly above 0.6700. Analysts at MUFG Bank, forecast the NZD/USD at 0.6600 by the end of the third quarter and at 0.6700 by year-end, rising to 0.6900 by the second quarter of next year.
Key Quotes:
“The New Zealand dollar performed poorly through much of August before advancing notably in the final days of the month, despite the aggressive action by the RBNZ at its meeting in August. The increased size of the QE from NZD 60bn to NZD 100bn was more aggressive than anticipated while the RBNZ was also more explicit about the prospect of additional monetary easing ahead, including negative rates. Other measures were in “active preparation” according to the statement and included a negative OCR. One factor in being more aggressive was the fact that RBNZ purchases could be larger than originally anticipated without disrupting market functioning. The escalation of COVID in August also raised market expectations of additional easing being implemented. The aggressiveness was also a surprise given the RBNZ raised its GDP projections for Q2 2020 from -21.8% to -14.3%.”
“We suspect the actions of the RBNZ are in part anticipation of the economy not being hit as severely as elsewhere and the desire to thwart NZD gains given the low level of inflation. The RBNZ expect annual inflation to drop to 0.3% next year, well below the 1%-3% target band and hence NZD appreciation would raise the prospect of outright deflation.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.