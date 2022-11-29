- NZD/USD gains strong positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes and a positive risk tone weigh on the safe-haven buck.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a further appreciating move for the major.
The NZD/USD pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and stalls its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 0.6300 mark, or over a three-month low touched last week. The intraday rally remains uninterrupted through the first half of the European session and lifts spot prices back closer to mid-0.6200s.
The US Dollar struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the very important 200-day SMA and meets with a fresh supply, which, in turn, provides a goodish lift to the NZD/USD pair. A dovish assessment of the November FOMC meeting minutes released last week cemented market bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December. This triggers a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to undermine the greenback.
Apart from this, a modest recovery in the global risk sentiment is seen as another factor undermining the safe-haven USD and benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Investors turn optimistic amid speculation that the Chinese government is considering scaling back its strict anti-COVID policies. This is evident from a stable performance in the European equity markets, though worries about a deeper global economic downturn might cap any positive move.
Furthermore, the overnight hawkish remarks by Fed officials could lend some support to the USD. It is worth recalling that St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard reiterated that more rate hikes were warranted to combat inflation. That said, an unprecedented 75 bps rate hike by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) last week favours the NZD/USD bulls and supports prospects for additional gains.
Market participants now look forward to the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index, due for release later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD and provide some impetus to the NZD/USD pair. The focus, however, will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Wednesday and this week's important US economic data, including the NFP report on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6243
|Today Daily Change
|0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|1.36
|Today daily open
|0.6159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6058
|Daily SMA50
|0.5847
|Daily SMA100
|0.602
|Daily SMA200
|0.6299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6155
|Previous Weekly High
|0.629
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains below 1.0400 ahead of German inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto recovery gains below the 1.0400 mark heading in early Europe. The renewed sell-off in the US Dollar amid the China reopening optimism underpins the Euro. Focus shifts to ECB-speak and Germany's inflation data.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2000
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and retreated toward 1.2000 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. With the upbeat market mood not allowing the US Dollar to gather strength, however, the pair stays in positive territory ahead of US data, Bailey testimony.
Gold recovery needs acceptance above $1,760
Gold price picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses amid cautious optimism in the financial markets. Easing in China Covid numbers, efforts to defend reality sector join downbeat US Dollar to favor Gold buyers. Hopes of more positives from China signal further upside.
Can XRP price kick-start 30% upswing if China removes zero-Covid restrictions?
XRP price shows that it is taking its sweet time to overcome and sustain above a crucial resistance level. It could catalyze a quick run-up.
Hawkish Fed speak adds to macro headwinds
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an online event that the Fed will need to hike rates into next year and that there is still "a ways to go" before a policy is "restrictive."