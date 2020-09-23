When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?

Early Wednesday at 02:00 GMT market sees the key monetary policy decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ). Having initially turned down the bears New Zealand’s central bank is anticipated to adopt a dovish tone amid the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence. However, Governor Adrian Orr and the company isn’t famed for pleasing the bears, which in turn makes today’s event as an important one. It should be noted that the RBNZ is widely anticipated to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% but may signal changes to its Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAP) during the monetary policy meeting.
Ahead of the event, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said,
As we have said all week, we expect the RBNZ’s tone to be very dovish, and for a repeat of its “least regrets” do-what-it-takes approach. We also see good grounds for the MPC to signal an intention to flex the pace of the LSAP more to help flatten the yield curve, and to reiterate that foreign asset purchases remain an option (albeit not a core one), both of which would weigh on the Kiwi.
Also joining the bears’ league is TD Securities that said,
The RBNZ is expected to keep the cash rate on hold at 0.25%. Despite firmer data outcomes, we expect the Bank will continue to highlight its strong intentions for deploying negative rates if required after March 2021.
How could it affect NZD/USD?
With the COVID-19 resurgence risk dragging the Antipodeans down, NZD/USD stays heavy near the two-week low, down 0.18% around 0.6620, before the RBNZ on Wednesday. Also exerting downside pressure on the pair could be uncertainty surrounding September month election in New Zealand. In doing so, the bulls ignore receding virus-led restrictions from the ex-Auckland part of the Pacific major.
FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta says, “The risk tone and the resultant sentiment around the US dollar could likely influence the NZD/USD reaction to the RBNZ's decision. Although the bias appears to the downside amid an expected dovish forward guidance.”
Technically, a downside break of a one-month-old ascending trend line needs validation from a daily closing below the 50-day EMA level of 0.6620 before targeting the monthly bottom near 0.6600. Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves can’t be taken seriously unless crossing the previous support line, currently around 0.6680/75.
Keynotes
NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears on verge of test of trendline support
RBNZ Preview: Dovish forward guidance to down the Kiwi?
About the RBNZ interest rate decision and rate statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains the explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests six-week lows near 0.7130 on Aussie Retail Sales slump
AUD/USD flirts with six-week lows near 0.7130 on devastating Australian Preliminary Retail Sales data, courtesy of the coronavirus pandemic imposed restrictions. Broad US dollar demand continues to weigh on the aussie.
USD/JPY taking on the bearish commitments at 105 the figure
USD/JPY breaking the 105 figure and bulls look to ride to 105.50. Bears will seek an opportunity to get involved with a fresh impulse to the downside and break monthly support. The DXY rose against most major currencies at the start of this week.
Gold licks its wounds around $1,900
Gold pulls back from $1,898.57 after two consecutive days of downside. Broad US dollar strength becomes the key catalyst. A busy day ahead as Japan returns from extended weekend and monthly PMIs are up for a grab.
WTI probes post-API declines to regain $40.00, eyes PMIs, EIA inventories
WTI bounces off $39.64 after declining for three consecutive days. API stocks added 0.691M versus previous draw of 9.517M during the week ending of September 18. Coronavirus resurgence, strong US dollar disappoint energy buyers amid supply glut.
Dollar rally sends these currencies to 1 month lows
The US dollar traded higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday on the back of relatively neutral comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Although Powell described the outlook as highly uncertain and ...