NZD/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around multi-day bottom, 0.6700 tests rebound

- NZD/USD remains sidelined around 14-month low, recently off intraday bottom.
- RSI, MACD signals further downside towards 61.8% FE.
- The year 2021 low, two-week-old resistance line guard recovery moves.
NZD/USD follows the global pre-Fed trading inaction while treading water around 0.6690 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the kiwi pair struggles to overcome the multi-day low printed during the last two days.
Given the bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI, not oversold, the NZD/USD prices have further downside room, which in turn highlights the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s moves between November 15, 2021, and January 13, 2022, near 0.6650.
It at all the NZD/USD bears refrain from stepping back past 0.6650, a descending trend line from September 2021 and November 2020 lows, respectively around 0.6615 and 0.6590, will gain the market’s attention.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross the year 2021 bottom surrounding 0.6700 before heading towards a downward sloping resistance line from January 13, near 0.6735.
If the NZD/USD bulls cross the 0.6735 hurdle, tops marked since late November close to 0.6900 should flash on their radar.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6687
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.6688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6784
|Daily SMA50
|0.681
|Daily SMA100
|0.6935
|Daily SMA200
|0.7009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6711
|Previous Daily Low
|0.666
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6827
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6707
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6891
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6701
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6679
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6611
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
