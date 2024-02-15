NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rises to near psychological barrier of 0.6100 ahead of 50-day EMA

Share:

NZD/USD moves in an upward trajectory despite the tepid momentum.

A break above the psychological barrier of 0.6100 level could lead the pair to revisit the weekly high at 0.6152.

The key support region appears at the major level of 0.6050 aligned with the weekly low at 0.6049.

NZD/USD extends its winning streak for the second successive day as the US Dollar demonstrates weakness due to subdued US Treasury yields. The NZD/USD pair edges higher to near 0.6090 during the European hours on Thursday.

The immediate resistance appears at the psychological level of 0.6100. A breakthrough above this psychological level could inspire the NZD/USD pair to approach the resistance zone around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6124 aligned with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6129.

If the NZD/USD pair surpasses this 50-day EMA, it could make it to the major barrier at 0.6150 in line with the weekly high at 0.6152.

The technical analysis for the NZD/USD pair indicates a tepid momentum in the market. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line is positioned below the centreline but lies above the signal line.

However, the lagging indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies below the 50 level, suggesting a weaker sentiment for the NZD/USD pair.

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find key support at the major level of 0.6050 in conjunction with the weekly low at 0.6049. A break below the latter could put the downward pressure on the pair to navigate the region around February’s low at 0.6038 followed by the psychological support of 0.6000 level.

NZD/USD: Daily Chart