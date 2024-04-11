NZD/USD Price Analysis: Remains below 0.6000 as US Dollar sees more upside

- NZD/USD dips below 0.6000 as US Dollar strengthens after the release of the hot US Inflation data.
- Investors see the Fed to begin reducing interest rates from September, previously anticipated from June.
- The RBNZ delivered a hawkish guidance after keeping the OCR steady at 5.5%.
The NZD/USD pair finds a temporary cushion near 0.5966 in Thursday’s European session after falling vertically from the round-level resistance of 0.6100. The Kiwi asset is expected to deliver more losses as the US Dollar strengthens after expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoting to rate cuts shifted to the September policy meeting from prior anticipation in June.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) jumps to more than four-month high above 105.00 as stronger-than-expected United States inflation data for March forces traders to unwind bets supporting rate cuts by the Fed. Also, traders’ anticipation for number of rate cuts by the Fed this year reduced to two from three projected by policymakers in the latest dot plot.
Meanwhile, investors shift focus to the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for March, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The annual headline PPI is forecasted to have grown strongly by 2.2% after increasing 1.6% in February. In the same period, annual core PPI that excludes volatile food and energy prices is anticipated to have risen sharply by 2.3% against the former reading of 2.0%.
On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept its Official Cash Rate (OCR) unchanged at 5.5% for the sixth time in a row. The RBNZ delivered a hawkish guidance as annual price pressures at 4.7% are significantly higher than the desired range of 1-3%.
NZD/USD falls sharply while attempting to recapture the crucial resistance of 0.6100. The Kiwi asset trades in the Falling Channel chart pattern in which each pullback is considered as selling opportunity by the market participants. The long-term outlook of the Kiwi asset remains bearish as it trades below the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 0.6100.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) drops to 40.00. A bearish momentum would trigger if the RSI drops below the above-mentioned level.
Fresh downside would appear if the asset breaks below November 17 low at 0.5940. This would drag the asset toward the round-level support of 0.5900, followed by November 13 low at 0.587.
On the flip side, a recovery move above March 18 high at 0.6100 will drive the pair toward March 12 low at 0.6135. A breach of the latter will drive the asset further to February 9 high around 0.6160.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.599
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.5975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6023
|Daily SMA50
|0.6087
|Daily SMA100
|0.6138
|Daily SMA200
|0.6067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6079
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6047
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5939
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6218
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5956
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6009
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6036
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5821
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6047
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD now targets the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD managed to regain some balance and charted a decent comeback after bottoming out near the 0.6500 neighbourhood and despite the continuation of the buying pressure in the Greenback.
EUR/USD: The 1.0700 region holds the downside…for now
Further gains in the US Dollar sponsored a move to the area of yearly lows around 1.0700 in EUR/USD after the ECB kept rates unchanged and opened the door to a rate cut in the summer.
Gold climbs to historic levels as US Treasury yields edge lower after US PPI
Gold price erased Wednesday’s losses and climbed past the $2,360 area on Thursday, shrugging off a red-hot consumer inflation report. Further data was revealed earlier during the North American session with the Producer Price Index showing signs of easing inflation.
Doge contributor warns of extreme volatility amid Coinbase listing of DOGE and PEPE futures products
A Dogecoin contributor warned the DOGE community on Thursday to desist from derivatives trading due to the high volatility that may occur as the Bitcoin halving approaches. The warning comes as Coinbase is set to begin trading the Dogecoin futures contract after gaining approval from the CFTC.
A price pressure reprieve but a sticky services proposition
Investors found some solace in slightly subdued wholesale-price growth, alleviating worst-case inflation concerns of yet another overshoot. The most recent producer-price inflation data, released early Thursday, fell slightly below economists’ expectations.