NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rebounds from 0.6150 support confluence but 200-EMA, US NFP will prod Kiwi bulls

- NZD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, prints the first daily gain in three.
- Convergence of 21-EMA, four-month-old rising trend line puts a floor under Kiwi price.
- Seven-week-old symmetrical triangle limits short-term moves, 200-EMA adds to upside filters.
- Sellers have a bumpy road towards the south unless breaking 0.5985; US NFP eyed.
NZD/USD refreshes intraday high around 0.6165 as it reverses losses made in the last two days amid early Friday in Auckland. In doing so, the Kiwi pair bounces off a short-term key support confluence comprising the 21-Exponential Moving Average (EMA), as well as an upward-sloping support line from early March.
The latest rebound of the Antipodeans can be considered as the positioning for the US employment report for June, including the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). That said, the bullish MACD signals also underpin the pair’s recovery.
Also read: NZD/USD slides towards 0.6155 following strong US data
However, a seven-week-old symmetrical triangle, currently between 0.6210 and 0.6065, restricts the NZD/USD pair’s short-term moves.
Even if the quote defies the triangle formation by crossing the 0.6210 hurdle, the 200-EMA level of around 0.6220 will challenge the pair buyers before giving them control.
It’s worth noting that the US jobs report need to support the quote’s upside break of the 200-EMA to convince the NZD/USD bulls.
On the flip side, a daily closing below the 0.6150 support confluence comprising the 21-EMA and the aforementioned multi-day-old rising trend line could drag the quote towards the 0.6100 round figure before directing it to the stated triangle’s bottom line surrounding 0.6065.
Following that, multiple supports near 0.6030, the 0.6000 psychological magnet and the yearly low marked in May around 0.5985 could challenge the NZD/USD bears.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6167
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|0.6179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6157
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
