NZD/USD slides towards 0.6155 following strong US data

- After jumping to a high of 0.6218, the NZD/USD retreated to 0.6155 as bulls struggle to gain momentum.
- ADP and ISM Services PMI came in above expectations.
- Hawkish bets on the Federal Reserve made the 2-year yield jump to their highest level since 2007.
The NZD/USD pared daily gains and fell towards the 0.6155 area as expectations of further tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) underpined the USD. In that sense, the hot ADP figures and strong Service sector data from the US favored a more aggressive stance by the Fed.
The latest Employment Change report from Automatic Data Processing, Inc. revealed that the US economy added 497K new jobs in June, surpassing expectations of 228K and showing an increase from the previous month's figure of 278K. In addition, the Institute Supply Management (ISM) reported that its Service PMI came in at 53.9 vs the 51 expected and accelerated from its previous figure of 50.3.
The release of the data caused a significant surge in US Treasury yields. The 2-year bond yield reached its highest level since 2007, rising to 5.08%. Likewise, the 5-year and 10-year rates increased to 4.40% and 4.03%, respectively, showing gains of over 2.50%. This spike in yields contributed to a recovery of the US Dollar, as reflected in the DXY Index. After hitting a daily low of 102.87, which aligned with its 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), the index rebounded to 103.25, although it remains in negative territory.
On Friday, investors will eye the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for June in the US anticipated to show a decline to 225K from the previous figure of 339K.
On New Zealand’s side, the gloomy economic outlook means the Kiwi is losing interest. United Overseas Bank (UOB) said the economy has entered a technical recession as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.1% QoQ in the first quarter of 2023, significantly lower than the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) expectations. Its worth noting that in Q4 of 2022, a 0.7% contraction was recorded, so consecutive GDP contractions is considered an indication of a technical recession.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
The technical outlook for the NZD/USD, according to the daily price chart, is neutral with a slightly bearish tone, with technical indicators somewhat flat in negative territory. The 20, 100 and 200-day SMA converge towards the 0.6200 area still suggesting that the pair is waiting for a fundamental catalyst to define the short-term trajectory.
Support Levels to watch: 0.61350, 0.6100,0.6090.
Resistance Levels to watch: 0.6160 (20-day SMA), 0.6170 (200-day SMA), 0.6190 (100-day SMA).
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6159
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|0.6179
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6157
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.619
|Daily SMA200
|0.6169
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6208
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6175
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6188
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6195
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0900 despite US data Premium
EUR/USD rose further above 1.0850 despite upbeat US economic data. The US Dollar strengthened after the releases but did not last long. Both Eurozone and US yields soared, while Wall Street tumbled. The market's attention is now focused on the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD consolidates gains despite risk aversion and strong US
GBP/USD rebounded from under 1.2700 and climbed toward 1.2750. The pair is consolidating its gains despite impressive ADP and ISM Service PMI reports. More US labor market data is due on Friday with the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Gold: XAU/USD on its way to break below $1,900 Premium
Gold Prices plummeted on Thursday, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,902.62 a troy ounce. The US Dollar surged on the back of American employment-related data spurring risk aversion and leading to a stocks' sell-off.
Solana price rallies 35% in three weeks despite declining interest from market participants
Solana price recovered from the US financial regulator Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) clampdown on crypto. SOL price is in an upward trend, yielding double-digit gains for holders over the past three weeks.
Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN pares some of 200% gains
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock lost some of its 200% bounty of gains on Thursday after US labor market data surpassed market expectations. It had been enjoying a meteoric rise after the company hired a law firm to go after naked short sellers.