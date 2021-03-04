NZD/USD Price Analysis: Rebound from intraday low stays doubtful unless crossing 0.7310

- NZD/USD picks up bids following the U-turn from 0.7226.
- Sustained trading below 10-day SMA, most bearish MACD signals in a month favor sellers.
- Bulls need to cross January top for upside validation.
NZD/USD wavers around mid-0.7200s, up 0.08% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the kiwi pair keeps the latest bounce off intraday low but struggles to gain further traction to the north.
That said, bearish MACD and the pair’s pullback from 10-day SMA keep NZD/USD sellers hopeful to retest an ascending trend line from December 21, at 0.7198 now.
However, any further downside will trigger a trend channel from the currently favoring bulls to highlight February low near 0.7135 for the NZD/USD bears.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the 10-day SMA level of 0.7310 on a daily closing basis to convince buyers.
Also acting as an upside barrier is January’s top near 0.7320, a break of which will escalate the run-up to the 0.7400 round-figure ahead of challenging the multi-month top, flashed in February, near 0.7465.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7251
|Today Daily Change
|3 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.7248
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7258
|Daily SMA50
|0.7203
|Daily SMA100
|0.7045
|Daily SMA200
|0.6809
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7305
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7237
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7466
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7223
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7263
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.729
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7358
