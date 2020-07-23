NZD/USD Price Analysis: Prints symmetrical triangle on 30-minute chart under 0.6700

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD struggles to extend recoveries from 0.6650, stays near the highest since early January 2020.
  • Sustained trading beyond 0.6630, coupled with likely trade-positive MACD conditions, can help bulls to refresh the yearly top.
  • Sellers will have 200-bar SMA as an additional downside hurdle to tackle.

NZD/USD pick-up bids around 0.6665, up 0.10% on a day, amid the Asian session on Thursday. The kiwi pair portrays a symmetrical triangle formation on the 30-minute chart following its pullback from 0.6690, the highest from January 03, 2020.

Considering the pair’s latest bounce off the pattern’s support and likely recovery of the MACD conditions in favor of the buyers, the quote can refresh the yearly to surrounding 0.6745 on the break of 0.6672 immediate resistance.

It’s worth mentioning that December 31, 2019 peak of 0.6756 and 0.6800 are extra upside barriers that the bulls will aim to confront during the further rise past-0.6745.

Alternatively, a downside break of 0.6655 will again highlight 0.6630 horizontal support that has been pushing the sellers off the table.

Though, the pair’s weakness past-0.6630 can recall a 200-bar SMA level of 0.6595 on the chart.

NZD/USD 30-minutes chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6666
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 0.6661
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6534
Daily SMA50 0.6402
Daily SMA100 0.6211
Daily SMA200 0.6348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.669
Previous Daily Low 0.6633
Previous Weekly High 0.6594
Previous Weekly Low 0.6502
Previous Monthly High 0.6585
Previous Monthly Low 0.6186
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6655
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6632
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6604
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.669
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6719
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6747

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD nears 1.16 as investors shrug off US-Sino tensions

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.16, holding up its gains underpinned by the EU agreement on the recovery fund. Investors are ignoring intensifying Sino-American tensions and rising coronavirus figures in America. Jobless claims are awaited. 

EUR/USD News

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold holds steady near multi-year tops, above $1870 level

Gold edged higher for the fifth consecutive session and shot to fresh multi-year tops, around the $1876-77 region during the early European session.

Gold News

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD trades around 1.2750 as markets remain resilient

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2750, holding up. Investors remain upbeat, pushing the safe-haven dollar down. Sterling is shrugging off the Brexit impasse, worsening Sino-American relations tensions between the UK and China. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn

The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.  

Read more

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI slips below $42.00 amid a quiet Asian session

WTI takes a U-turn from $41.70 amid recent risk reset. Hopes of further stimulus favor confront US-China tussle. EIA stockpiles followed the footprints of API inventories. Traders will keep eyes on the risk catalysts, for fresh impetus.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures